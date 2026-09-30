Preventing Veiled Girls from Entering School in Azerbaijan

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A video from School No. 6 in the city of Sumqayit, Republic of Azerbaijan, showing several female students leaving the school building, has been widely circulated on social networks.

In these images, girls with hijab in accordance with Islamic religious dress are seen, some of whom are crying. Media in the Republic of Azerbaijan reported that these students were banned from attending classes due to wearing the hijab.

The publication of this video came one week after the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan amended the regulations related to school uniforms. According to the decision approved on September 21, students are not allowed to wear clothing that disrupts the integrity of the school's designated uniform or does not conform to the principle of secularism in public education!

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