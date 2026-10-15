“Who Will Answer for My Daughter’s Tears?“ Mother Speaks Out Over Hijab Controversy in Azerbaijan

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Concerns are growing among parents in Azerbaijan over reported restrictions on schoolgirls wearing the hijab and alleged pressure from authorities. Amid the controversy, an emotional statement by a mother has circulated on social media, raising questions about her daughter being prevented from attending school in a hijab and the alleged harassment she has faced from government officials.

Expressing her anguish, the woman said that no one could compensate for the tears shed by her daughter. She insisted that she had committed no crime, yet had reportedly been receiving calls from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for the past week. According to her account, four government vehicles had arrived at her home, and officials had told her that her daughter could not attend school wearing a hijab.

The mother challenged the authorities to explain under which law her daughter was being prevented from wearing the hijab at school. She alleged that those responsible for enforcing the law were themselves disregarding its principles.

She also expressed frustration with what she described as the government’s contradictory approach. The woman said that when it came to defending the country, citizens were expected to raise their children to be prepared to make sacrifices for the nation. She added that she, too, was raising a son who could defend his country if necessary.

However, she questioned why her daughter should be denied the freedom to dress according to her religious beliefs while pursuing an education. If citizens were expected to make sacrifices for their country, she asked, why should girls not be allowed to study while observing their faith?

The incident has renewed debate over religious freedom, girls’ access to education and the role of government institutions in regulating religious expression in schools. The mother’s allegations have brought renewed attention to a broader question: should a child’s religious beliefs become an obstacle to her education?

A Mother’s Fight for Her Daughter’s Rights

The hijab controversy in Azerbaijan extends beyond questions of dress. It touches on fundamental concerns surrounding religious freedom, access to education and human dignity. The mother’s protest reflects the distress and uncertainty experienced by families who believe their children’s religious identity is being challenged.

Education is a fundamental right of every child. Respect for religious beliefs and personal dignity is equally important. No girl should be placed in a position where she feels compelled to choose between continuing her education and maintaining her religious identity.

The central question remains whether wearing a hijab should prevent a girl from accessing education, or whether her right to study can be protected while her religious freedom is also respected.

Every girl deserves the opportunity to receive an education, live with dignity and build a secure future. In matters involving school regulations and government authority, safeguarding human dignity and fundamental rights remains essential.