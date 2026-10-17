AhlulBayt News Agency: The protests reportedly began following a ministerial decision concerning school uniforms and have since spread to several parts of the country, including the capital, Baku.

Initial reports of demonstrations emerged from School No. 9 in the Jalilabad district, where female students wearing hijab were reportedly prevented from entering classrooms. The incident prompted protests and other forms of public opposition in different locations.

Azerbaijan's authorities have defended the decision, dated September 21, 2026, by the Ministry of Science and Education, arguing that it is consistent with the country's secular constitutional framework. The rules do not explicitly describe the measure as a hijab ban but restrict clothing that does not comply with the prescribed school uniform. Critics argue that the requirements disproportionately affect students who wear Islamic headscarves.

According to reports, opposition to the restrictions has extended beyond hijab-wearing students. Some students and teachers who do not wear the headscarf have also reportedly joined demonstrations and class boycotts in solidarity with those affected.

Religious communities and Islamic activists in Azerbaijan have criticised the policy, arguing that it raises concerns about religious freedom, constitutional rights and equal access to education.

The controversy has also taken on a regional dimension. Some pro-government commentators and media outlets have reportedly sought to link the protests to alleged ideological influence from Türkiye and Iran. Allegations that the two countries are interfering in Azerbaijan's internal affairs or encouraging demonstrations remain contested.

Some political and media analysts argue that the dispute could affect relations between Azerbaijan and its Muslim neighbours, Türkiye and Iran. However, claims that Israel or other external actors stand to benefit from the tensions remain interpretations rather than established facts.

The debate has renewed attention to Azerbaijan's constitutional framework, which recognises religious freedom. Critics of the restrictions argue that school uniform policies should not prevent students from receiving an education because of their religious convictions.

They have urged the authorities to uphold constitutional guarantees, respect internationally recognised human rights and consider relevant principles of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Advocates for the affected students are calling on the government to respect citizens who regard the hijab as a religious obligation and to avoid measures that could deepen divisions between the authorities and sections of society.

The dispute highlights the continuing challenge of balancing school uniform regulations with religious freedom and students' right to education.