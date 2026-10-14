Anti-Hijab Policies in Azerbaijan: Silence Is Not an Option

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The issue has drawn reactions from Turkish political figures and religious communities, while calls for support for the affected women continue to grow.

A renewed government crackdown on religious values in predominantly Shia Azerbaijan has become a major social issue across the region and the wider Muslim world. New school dress regulations introduced in the opening weeks of the academic year have reportedly prevented hundreds of female students and hijab-wearing teachers from entering classrooms. The situation has attracted international attention and prompted reactions from various political and social figures.

One of the most prominent responses came from Turkey, a strategic ally and close partner of Azerbaijan. Oktay Saral, a senior adviser to the Turkish president, described the restrictions as “unacceptable” and urged Baku to correct what he called a mistake immediately. Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, a prominent opposition figure and former leader of Turkey’s main secular Republican People’s Party (CHP), also cautioned Azerbaijan against repeating Turkey’s past mistakes over the hijab issue.

In Istanbul, demonstrators gathered outside Azerbaijan’s consulate, chanting, “The hijab is the identity of a Muslim woman.” Mahmut Arıkan, leader of Turkey’s Felicity Party (Saadet Partisi), also addressed the issue in an open letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. Referring to Turkey’s painful February 28 process, a period associated with pressure on religious expression, Arıkan warned that a hijab ban could inflict a deep wound on public conscience.

Baku Rejects Foreign Criticism

Azerbaijan’s ruling New Azerbaijan Party responded to the criticism by emphasizing the country’s secular constitutional framework and urging Turkish officials not to interfere in its internal affairs. The party warned that using the hijab issue for political purposes could damage bilateral relations.

The response reflects Baku’s determination to resist external pressure over domestic policies, even when criticism comes from a close regional ally.

Within the Shia world, Iraqi cleric Muqtada al-Sadr has reportedly condemned Azerbaijan’s measures. However, the absence of a prominent public response from Iran, a country with significant religious and cultural ties to Azerbaijan, has raised questions among those seeking greater support for the affected students and teachers.

Balancing Regional Tensions and Religious Solidarity

The issue has emerged amid strained relations between Tehran and Baku. Critics of Azerbaijan’s government have raised concerns about its treatment of Shia religious communities and its relations with Iran.

Iran is also facing serious regional and international tensions involving the United States and Israel. Meanwhile, disputes over transit routes and reports of Iranian vehicles and drivers experiencing delays at Azerbaijan’s borders have added to bilateral concerns.

Under these circumstances, an immediate, direct confrontation between the two governments may be difficult. Supporters of the affected Azerbaijani women argue, however, that civil society, religious figures and community organizations can express their concerns without necessarily turning the issue into a diplomatic confrontation.

They point to the solidarity shown by Iranian religious and social figures during the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia. At that time, many religious leaders and public figures in Iran’s Azerbaijani-speaking provinces, including Ardabil and East Azerbaijan, expressed support for Azerbaijan’s territorial claims. Iran’s late Supreme Leader also voiced support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity while emphasizing the rights of Armenians.

Advocates of the hijab-wearing students now argue that similar public engagement should be extended to the religious and educational rights of Azerbaijan’s Shia population.

Calls for Grassroots Support

Those advocating greater support have particularly highlighted the potential role of civil society in Iran’s border provinces, especially Ardabil and East Azerbaijan. They argue that religious leaders, Friday prayer imams and respected community figures could draw attention to the difficulties facing hijab-wearing students and teachers.

Supporters of this approach contend that influential Azerbaijani religious figures in Iran have cultural and linguistic connections that could help their messages reach communities across the border. Any such engagement, however, would need to respect the independence of Azerbaijani civil society and avoid escalating regional tensions.

Informal diplomatic channels have also been suggested as a possible avenue for dialogue. Advocates have pointed to potential contacts between members of the Iranian and Azerbaijani presidents’ families, although no specific initiative or outcome has been established.

The Wider Question of Religious Freedom

The controversy raises broader questions about the relationship between secular state policies, religious expression and access to education. For families whose daughters wear hijab, restrictions that prevent students from attending classes can have consequences extending beyond clothing regulations to educational opportunity and freedom of belief.

Azerbaijan’s government and ruling party maintain that the country’s secular framework should guide its domestic policies. Critics, meanwhile, argue that secular governance should not result in the exclusion of students or teachers because of their religious dress.

The immediate challenge is to address the reported restrictions while protecting students’ access to education and allowing a constructive public debate. Whether through domestic dialogue, civil society engagement or diplomatic channels, the issue is likely to remain a sensitive test of Azerbaijan’s approach to religious expression and its relations with neighboring countries.