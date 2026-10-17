Tehran Friday prayer leader rejects US claims of Iran’s economic collapse

AhlulBayt News Agency: Reacting to the remarks of the US secretary of state who had claimed Iran's economy would collapse, Tehran's provisional Friday Prayers Leader said, “Not only Iran’s economy did not collapse, but also became stronger, viable."

Speaking at his sermon of Friday prayers in Tehran, Ayatollah Seyyed Ahmad Khatemi stated that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had said that Iran's economy would collapse within two weeks, but not only its economy did not collapse, but also became more dynamic and viable.

“This is not just our view. This is while that the head of the World Economic Forum (WEF) also confirms Iran has managed to bring the situation under control in the best form possible over the past month, and that the coming year will be a brilliant year for the Iranian nation in economic terms," the senior cleric emphasized.

The United States has failed to achieve its sinister goal in the imposed war waged against the noble people of the country, Khatami underlined.

The interim Friday Prayers then pointed to the shaky political situation of US President Donald Trump, stating, "These days, Trump is campaigning for his party. Wherever he has gone with this aim, he has faced public protest; in a way that he was interrupted five times during one of his speeches.”

Ayatollah Khatami considered this incident as a sign of protest against the American president, noting, “Even inside America, he is opposed and his popularity rating has been plummeted and has reached less than 40%.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the powerful Armed Forces of the country who gave an unforgettable lesson to the delusional US president, so that the US Navy fleet was forced to flee to a position several hundred kilometers away from the Iranian territory and this shows extreme power of the country on he international stages.

He seized this opportunity to thank the courageous and brave Iranian Armed Forces and also resistance of the noble people of the country in the face of the US and Israeli aggression against the country.

The US officials' prediction regarding the collapse of Iran's economy did not and will not materialize forever, he reiterated.

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