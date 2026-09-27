Untold aspects of the conduct of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei; Part IV: Strategic Management of the Resistance Front

AhlulBayt (AS) International News Agency – ABNA: In earlier parts of this piece, the topics of "service to the underprivileged" and "command of security and military affairs" in the life and conduct of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei were discussed. In this part, his managerial experience in the Resistance Front over the past decades is described.

The creation, expansion, and development of the Resistance Front, and efforts to extend its influence across regional and international dimensions over the past years, is a subject whose importance has been discussed at length. What has been discussed far less is the role of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei in strategically directing and developing the Resistance Front.

Also Read: Untold aspects of the conduct of Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei; Part I: From founding and running academic centers to establishing charity centers

This role is described as so significant that some figures active in the Resistance Front and Islamic movements say of it: "In Iran, nobody knows what Agha Mojtaba does, but the Hezbollah brothers and the Islamic movements know Agha Mojtaba well."

His numerous multi-hour meetings with the martyr Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah and the martyred commander Haj Qasem Soleimani, as well as his attendance at some of these meetings as the representative of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, are among the points cited to describe how closely he was connected to and familiar with the strategic affairs and command of the Resistance Front.

Also Read: Untold aspects of the conduct of Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei; Part II: Serving the underprivileged and establishing charitable centers

According to this account, one strategic policy pursued under Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei's direction in Lebanese Hezbollah was designating successors at various levels of command, so that if any commander was martyred or lost, the executive, command, and operational structures at every level could keep functioning.

In this context, some Lebanese Hezbollah personnel regard Sheikh Naim Qassem as a "gift and present" from Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei to Hezbollah, and a number of Resistance Front figures have described Sheikh Naim Qassem as, in a sense, a student of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei.

According to people who have attended Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei's meetings over the past decades, these meetings followed a set order and usually began and ended at fixed times. Yet his meetings with Sheikh Naim Qassem are said to be among the few that were held many times without any time limit, which speaks to his particular dedication to matters concerning the resistance.

Also Read: Untold aspects of the conduct of Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei; Part III: Mastery of Military and Security Affairs

According to this account, these meetings were held many times during a roughly 16-month period between Sheikh Naim Qassem's appointment and Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei's selection as Leader of the Islamic Republic.

One of his students recounts that at one point, after the defeat of ISIS in Syria, he expressed joy over the development and called it a sign of the government's stability there. According to him, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei replied: "Syria is like a pile of matchsticks stacked on top of one another."

According to this student, later developments and the fall of the government in Syria made clear how important that assessment was.

According to figures active in this field, this strategic direction of jihadi activity was not limited to Lebanon, Palestine, Syria, or Yemen. Some Resistance Front figures in the Republic of Azerbaijan also say: "We, as the Islamic movement of Azerbaijan, used to write our letters and reports to him. The relevant officials would also go to him on the matter, and he would decide the course. Some other groups among the Islamic movements were also supervised by Agha Mojtaba."

Taken together, these accounts paint a picture of the little-discussed role of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei in relation to the resistance networks and Islamic movements, as well as some of the strategic and managerial mechanisms connected to this current, a role whose details and scope require examination of documents and independent, citable accounts.

In later parts of this piece, other dimensions of the scholarly and executive conduct of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei will be examined.

Sources:

Interview with Hojjat al-Islam Seyyed Amir Hossein Alavi Gorgani, grandson of Grand Ayatollah Alavi Gorgani and one of Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei's students

Interview with Mr. Iskandar Hosseinov, director of the Noor Foundation in the Republic of Azerbaijan

Seyyed Ali Asghar Hosseini / ABNA News Agency

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