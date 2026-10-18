Lebanese cleric condemns restrictions on hijab in Azerbaijan

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sheikh Abdullah Jabri, Secretary-General of Lebanon's Ummah Movement, has condemned measures targeting the Islamic hijab in the Republic of Azerbaijan, warning that any decision restricting or banning the hijab is a blatant violation of freedom of belief and fundamental human rights.

In a statement, Jabri, Secretary-General of Lebanon's Ummah Movement, condemned the actions and practices targeting the Islamic hijab in the Republic of Azerbaijan and restricting Muslim women's freedom to adhere to their religious dress, stressing that any decision that prevents the hijab or imposes arbitrary restrictions on it is a clear violation of freedom of belief and basic human rights.

He emphasized that the hijab is not merely a piece of cloth but a religious symbol and a manifestation of Islamic identity, and that respecting a woman's freedom requires safeguarding her right to wear it — not forcing her to abandon it under the pretexts of "modernity," secularism or regulating public life.

Jabri expressed astonishment that a Muslim-majority country like Azerbaijan should witness practices that pressure religious manifestations, while slogans demanding respect for pluralism and individual freedoms are raised, asking: How can one speak of women's freedom while she is pressured because of her religious adherence? And where is respect for human rights when the hijab becomes a reason for discrimination or deprivation of education and work?

Jabri believes that targeting Islamic symbols does not contribute to social stability but rather opens the way for divisions and deepens feelings of injustice and marginalization.

He also emphasized that the power of states is not measured by fighting religious manifestations, but by their ability to protect the dignity of citizens and respect their beliefs.

Jabri called on Azerbaijani authorities to reconsider any action that restricts wearing the hijab and to guarantee freedom of religious practice without coercion or discrimination.

He also called on Islamic and human rights institutions to defend these freedoms through peaceful and legal means.

In conclusion, Jabri emphasized that women's freedom is not achieved by forcibly tearing the hijab from her head, but by respecting her will, dignity and right to choose.

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