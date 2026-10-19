Karbala university holds solidarity event supporting hijab rights in Azerbaijan

AhlulBayt News Agency: Students at Al-Zahra University in Karbala, Iraq, expressed their solidarity with students in the Republic of Azerbaijan, emphasizing the right to wear the hijab in the country's schools.

According to Noon News Agency, students of Al-Zahra University as well as its administrative and academic staff held an event in solidarity with students in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

They voiced their support for Muslim students in Azerbaijan, rejected restrictions imposed on the hijab within educational institutions, and underscored the right of Muslim women to practice their religious observances and maintain their Islamic identity.

The event featured a speech by the university president, Zaynab al-Mulla al-Sultani, who emphasized the importance of respecting freedom of belief and the practice of religious rites.

She rejected any measures that would restrict students' right to wear the hijab, stressing the necessity of upholding the religious and cultural rights of Muslim women and ensuring they can continue their education without compromising their beliefs or identity.



The initiative was intended to demonstrate the university's support for the rights of Muslim students, asserting that freedom of belief and respect for religious privacy are rights that must be protected within educational institutions.

This action in the holy city of Karbala follows protests that erupted in the Republic of Azerbaijan earlier this week triggered by the implementation of new school uniform regulations—a move that sparked controversy regarding the wearing of the hijab in public educational institutions.

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