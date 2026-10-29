Iranian Cleric : Hijab Symbolises Muslim Women's Strength and Resistance

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): He made the remarks at a gathering titled “Flagbearers of a Strong Iran: The Movement of the Martyred Leader and Until Revenge for His Blood,” held at the Kausar Special Religious Seminary. The event was attended by female seminary teachers, staff members and religious outreach workers.

Addressing the gathering, Sahibkarani discussed what he described as fundamental differences between the Western system of domination and the ideological foundations of the Islamic Republic of Iran. He said Iran's political and ideological framework draws on Islamic teachings rooted in the Quran, the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad and the traditions of the Ahl al-Bayt.

He argued that those who accuse Iran of promoting violence also portray Islam as a religion of violence. According to him, Iran's laws and political decisions are influenced by Islamic teachings and religious traditions.

Sahibkarani also criticised Western intervention in the internal affairs of other countries, saying that nations should be free to determine their own futures through the will of their people.

He identified what he described as the exploitation of resources in Islamic countries by Western powers as one of the major sources of disagreement between Iran and the West. He added that Iran considers supporting oppressed communities a religious responsibility.

Hijab and the Concept of Muslim Women's Empowerment

Discussing the concepts of Wilayat Allah (divine guardianship) and Wilayat al-Shaytan (the dominion of Satan), Sahibkarani said the Islamic Republic of Iran was engaged in an ideological struggle against what he characterised as a system of domination.

He also addressed the evolution of feminist thought, arguing that Islamic ideology had presented an alternative vision of women in response to competing Western and Eastern models. He referred to what he described as a “third model” of womanhood, which emphasises women's participation in society while maintaining Islamic religious principles.

According to Sahibkarani, opposition to this model emerged after it was introduced. He argued that hijab plays an important role in protecting women from what he characterised as modern forms of enslavement.

Reiterating his position, the cleric described hijab as both a means of resisting adversarial agendas and an important source of strength for Muslim women. He said the late Leader had restated and clarified this perspective.

Cleric Urges Women to Defend Rights and Oppose Injustice

Concluding his remarks, Sahibkarani discussed women's religious and cultural responsibilities, emphasising the importance of speaking out against injustice, remaining steadfast in their convictions and demanding their rights.

He said these priorities should occupy a central place in women's cultural activities, presenting religious commitment and social engagement as complementary aspects of Muslim women's responsibilities.