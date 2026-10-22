Shia Scholars Residing in Russia Condemned the Hijab Ban in Azerbaijan's Schools

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A specialized meeting of a group of Shia scholars and religious activists of Azerbaijani origin residing in Russia was held on Sunday in Moscow, and the participants in it strongly condemned the policies of the Baku government in banning the hijab in the schools of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to the report of the dispatched correspondent, this meeting was held with the presence of a significant number of clerics and Muslim thinkers and with the aim of examining the legal, religious, and international dimensions of the new restrictions imposed on veiled students and teachers in the Republic of Azerbaijan. According to the September 21, 2026 resolution of the Baku government, the use of a covering that is "recognized as contrary to the integrity of the uniform or the principle of secularism in public education" has been declared prohibited; a resolution in which, although the word "hijab" is not explicitly mentioned, in practice it has led to the prevention of veiled students and teachers from entering classrooms.

Participants in this meeting described the Baku government's actions as "a clear violation of religious freedom and the fundamental right to education" and, referring to Article 18 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which guarantees freedom of thought, conscience, and religion, emphasized that the hijab is an inseparable part of the religious belief of millions of Muslims, and the restriction imposed in Azerbaijan's schools is in conflict with international human rights standards.

One of the important axes of this meeting was the appreciation of the positions of Islamic countries, especially the Islamic Republic of Iran and Turkey, regarding this issue. The scholars present, while thanking the sympathy and reaction of the world's Muslim public opinion, called for a more explicit position by Islamic international bodies regarding what was called "institutional anti-Islamism" in the Republic of Azerbaijan. In this regard, previously, figures such as Ayatollah Tahriri, at a conference with the presence of students from more than 40 Islamic countries, had condemned Baku's anti-Islamic policies and called for the freedom of prisoners of conscience.

Another part of the participants' remarks was dedicated to finding the roots of these restrictions. Some speakers, referring to existing reports about the activities of Zionist lobbies in the Republic of Azerbaijan and Baku's close relations with Tel Aviv, claimed that foreign pressures played a role in adopting such decisions. This is while critics of Baku's policies had also previously pointed to "double standards" and noted that while Jewish students have the possibility of using their religious symbols such as the kippah in educational spaces, Muslim girls are deprived of education for covering their heads.

The scholars present at the Moscow meeting also, citing the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, reminded that this law has recognized for the followers of all religions the right to activity according to their religious commands, and therefore the ban on the hijab in schools, even with a broad interpretation of the principle of secularism, lacks a firm legal basis. They emphasized that secularism means the neutrality of the state toward religions, not the removal of religious symbols from the public sphere.

In the final part of the meeting, the participants, while expressing deep concern about the situation of Azerbaijani students and the psychological and educational impact of the restrictions imposed on them, called on the Baku government to reconsider this decision and respect the right to education of Muslim girls. They also emphasized the necessity of solidarity among the scholars of the Islamic world in defending the religious rights of the Muslims of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

This meeting was held while protests against the hijab ban in the Republic of Azerbaijan have expanded in recent weeks, and according to news sources, this country's Ministry of Interior has reported the arrest of 37 people in connection with these protests.

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