Islamic Scholar Explains Religious Rulings on Watching Foreign Films Featuring Women Without Hijab

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): An Islamic scholar has outlined the religious guidelines for watching foreign films in which women do not observe Islamic dress codes, explaining that permissibility depends on the extent of their clothing and whether viewing the content involves lust or other prohibited consequences.

As global cinema and digital media become increasingly accessible to families, questions about the Islamic rulings on viewing images that do not conform to Islamic standards of modesty have become more common among religious audiences.

In response to a question on the subject, Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Zainol-Abedini, a representative of the office of Grand Ayatollah Abdullah Javadi Amoli, explained the issue with reference to the religious scholar’s jurisprudential principles.

Conditions for Permissible Viewing

Asked about the ruling on watching foreign films in which women do not wear the hijab, Zainol-Abedini said that women in conventional foreign films generally wear clothing considered customary in their own societies.

He explained that, since non-Muslim women are not bound by Islamic dress requirements in the same way as Muslim women, viewing them may be permissible if their clothing remains within the ordinary standards of their society and they are not completely naked.

He added that, where only the hair or part of the arms is uncovered, watching may be permissible provided it does not involve lust, improper intentions or other prohibited consequences.

According to the scholar, viewing such content without inappropriate intent or sexual desire, and where no religiously prohibited harm is involved, does not in itself constitute a violation of Islamic law.

Warning Against Excessive Viewing

Zainol-Abedini nevertheless cautioned against excessive viewing of such films and repeatedly looking at the adornments of non-Muslim women.

He said that habitual or excessive exposure to such images could negatively affect a person's spiritual state and potentially create opportunities for temptation.

He therefore advised viewers to avoid excessive consumption of this type of content, both to preserve their spiritual well-being and to guard against potential temptations that could weaken their faith.

Moderation and Spiritual Well-Being

Concluding his response, Zainol-Abedini said that watching such films is not religiously prohibited when the relevant conditions are met and no prohibited consequences arise. However, he recommended avoiding excessive viewing and repeated attention to images that could lead to spiritual or moral concerns.