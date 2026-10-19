Sayyed Ali Fadlallah Warns Against the Dangers of Internal Sedition in Lebanon

ABNA24 - Allama Sayyed Ali Fadlallah, in his speech at the Islamic Cultural Center of Haret Hreik, while examining Islam's view on hastiness, warned against the dangers of internal sedition in Lebanon, Netanyahu's electoral adventures, and the ban on hijab in the schools of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and called for vigilance, internal unity, and the revocation of Azerbaijan's decision.

Sayyed Ali Fadlallah, referring to the problems prevailing in the reality of Eastern societies, emphasized that hastiness, passivity, and emotional reactions often overshadow the way we confront issues—something that can lead to intensified division and alienation and, in light of prioritizing personal interests and selfishness over public interests, create an atmosphere of sectarian and religious tension, without individuals being aware of the negative consequences of the positions they adopt.



He added: Today, social networks are filled with rumors and unproven judgments against factions, parties, and various components, and he called for no word to be uttered and no news to be promoted before verifying the accuracy of any report and considering its real consequences.



This prominent Lebanese scholar, in response to a question about the possibility of the Zionist regime expanding its aggressions against Lebanon and the region on the eve of the Israeli elections, clarified: We have always called for vigilance against the Zionist enemy—an enemy whose intentions cannot be trusted. Especially since this regime is in an electoral situation, and there is concern that Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel, may, in pursuit of his political and electoral goals, disrupt the situation in the region through threats and pressures and turn them into aggressive actions.



He added that what is demanded of the Lebanese at this stage is to avoid controversies and selfishness and to join efforts to safeguard the country and consolidate internal unity. Fadlallah also warned against the existence of those who try to magnify any incident here and there in order to create a rift among the Lebanese and strike at internal unity and peace, and emphasized the need for vigilance against these conspiracies and thwarting them by strengthening internal cohesion.



Sayyed Ali Fadlallah, in another part of his remarks, reacted to the issue of the ban on hijab in the schools of the Republic of Azerbaijan (a country with a Muslim majority) and the questions raised about freedom of belief and religious rights arising from this decision, and while expressing regret and revulsion, called for its revocation due to its negative consequences on the pillars of society.



He noted: From our religious position, we ask the government of Azerbaijan to bear in mind that the hijab is not merely a piece of clothing or an option that a Muslim girl can deal with apart from her religious commitment; rather, it is a religious obligation, and preventing it undermines her ability to fulfill her religious duty and may even prevent her from benefiting from the right to education and learning.



Fadlallah emphasized in conclusion: State secularism, which has been used as a pretext for this decision, does not require depriving students and teachers of performing their religious duties. The ban on hijab explicitly violates freedom of belief and identity, as well as the right to education and work, which are among the fundamental human rights—rights that must be respected and not violated.



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