Muqtada al-Sadr calls for rallies over hijab restrictions in Azerbaijan

AhlulBayt News Agency: The leader of Iraq’s Shia national movement issued a call for rallies to be held in opposition to the ban on hijab in schools in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Sadr issued a statement calling for unified, simultaneous protest gatherings to take place across all public and private schools and universities in the country, INA reported.

This call is a protest against decisions in certain nations to ban the hijab and is intended to support the freedom of dress.

He emphasized that these protests are rooted in religious, ideological, and humanitarian considerations.

Sadr said they must be conducted in an orderly and peaceful manner, lasting only a few minutes, to ensure there is absolutely no disruption to the academic schedules of students.

According to the call, the gatherings are scheduled to take place on Thursday morning.

Sadr strictly prohibited the display of any images or flags—other than the official flag of Iraq—during these protest gatherings.

.....................

End/ 257