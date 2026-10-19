Senior cleric condemns Azerbaijan’s restrictions on Islamic beliefs and practices

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Javad Marvi, Second Secretary of the Supreme Council of Seminaries, condemned the Azerbaijani government's confrontation with Islamic beliefs and ordinances and the teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt (PBUT), stating that the root cause of these behaviors by Azerbaijani rulers is Western and Zionist thinking, which will ultimately lead to no fate other than the same path as communism in that country.

Ayatollah Javad Marvi, Second Secretary of the Supreme Council of Seminaries, at the beginning of his advanced jurisprudence class, condemned the Azerbaijani government's confrontation with Islamic beliefs and ordinances and the teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt (PBUT), and advised the officials of that country to learn from the 70-year experience of communist rule in their country.

He added: "During the Soviet Union era, extensive propaganda and various efforts were made; they even sought to separate these people from Islam and Imam Hussein (PBUH) by executing scholars, but they failed — and some Orientalists express surprise at this in their reports."

The member of the Society of Seminary Teachers stated: "Why do the officials of this country not learn from the 70 years of atheist rule and their inability to separate the people from Islam and the school of the Ahl al-Bayt (PBUT)?"

The professor at the Qom Seminary said: "The root cause of these behaviors by Azerbaijani rulers is Western and Zionist thinking, which will ultimately lead to no fate other than the same path as communism in that country."

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