West Azerbaijan Official Honors Veteran Cleric for Decades of Religious Service

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ali Mohammadi, director-general of the Islamic Propagation Organization in Iran’s West Azerbaijan province, has praised the decades of religious, educational and outreach services provided by Hojatoleslam Sheikh Hossein-Ali Abdi, a veteran cleric serving the Takab district.

Mohammadi paid tribute to the senior cleric during a visit to Takab, expressing appreciation for his longstanding efforts to promote Islamic teachings and provide religious guidance to the local community.

During a meeting with Abdi, Mohammadi said the cleric had devoted his life to explaining and disseminating Islamic teachings, making significant contributions to spreading religious knowledge and guiding people in the region.

He emphasized that the dedication and perseverance of veteran clerics had laid the foundation for contemporary religious outreach activities.

Mohammadi added that religious institutions and communities remained indebted to these senior scholars, whose years of patient service had helped strengthen faith and preserve religious values among the public.

The meeting highlighted the importance of recognizing the contributions of experienced religious scholars and honoring their lasting role in promoting Islamic education and community guidance.