ABNA24 - A US Army major who survived an Iranian drone strike on Port Shuaiba in Kuwait has exposed serious failures in US military preparedness, revealing that the base lacked adequate fortifications, medical facilities, and counter-drone defenses despite prior warnings of Iranian retaliation.

Maj. Stephen Ramsbottom, speaking to CBS News’ 60 Minutes, said six US soldiers were killed in the March 1 attack, describing the deadly strike as a major failure of military planning and preparedness.

He said the base's protective infrastructure was designed to withstand car bombs rather than aerial attacks. Despite repeatedly raising concerns with senior commanders, he was told there was no need to worry about additional protection.

“I feel this is a tactical failure by the Army, our leadership, and myself,” Ramsbottom said. “We just did not plan this well, and this needs to be a lesson that we learn.”

The major said US intelligence had identified the base as a potential Iranian target before the attack, but a promised counter-drone defense system never arrived.

In a whistleblower complaint submitted to the House and Senate Armed Services Committees, Ramsbottom detailed serious shortcomings in troop protection and emergency preparedness. These included the absence of a physician, a permanent medical station and sufficient ambulances.

Senator Richard Blumenthal, who said he had reviewed the complaint, called on US War Secretary Pete Hegseth to disclose the full circumstances surrounding the attack, stressing that the families of the six service members killed and those wounded deserved transparency and accountability.

The Pentagon declined to comment to 60 Minutes on the complaint.

The program also featured Joey Amor, whose wife, Master Sgt. Nicole Amor, was among those killed. He blamed military commanders for decisions that, he said, had cost American service members their lives.

The investigation also reported that Iran had struck at least 31 US military bases and other sites across eight countries in the region since the war began, citing satellite imagery and video footage.

Images released later offered further evidence of the damage inflicted on the US installation in Kuwait. Several structures, including a bunker and facilities around the base's airfield, showed extensive destruction, with buildings reduced to rubble and debris scattered across the site.

Particularly striking was the damage to a hardened bunker designed to shield personnel from incoming attacks. The images appeared to show that the structure had been directly hit by an Iranian drone, raising further questions about the effectiveness of the base's protective infrastructure. The airfield also sustained extensive damage, according to the released imagery.

The Pentagon has yet to provide a detailed public assessment of the damage to US military installations across Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman and Jordan. Satellite imagery, however, has repeatedly documented the impact of Iranian strikes on American positions across the region.

Some US troops have described the destruction as so extensive that rebuilding the affected bases could take decades. They have also criticized the Pentagon's lack of transparency over continued Iranian drone and ballistic missile attacks on US installations.

The United States and Israel launched the war of aggression against Iran on February 28. Forty days later, on April 8, they were forced to accept a ceasefire in the face of Iran’s sustained resistance, successful retaliatory operations and firm control over the Strait of Hormuz.

In July, Washington launched waves of deadly airstrikes on Iran and imposed a naval blockade in violation of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed with the Islamic Republic on June 17 to end the war.

Iran responded with devastating strikes on strategic American targets across West Asia and declared the Strait of Hormuz restricted to maritime traffic.



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