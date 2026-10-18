Photos: Al-Zahra Karbala University holds solidarity gathering for Azerbaijani students facing hijab restrictions
Al-Zahra University for Women in the holy city of Karbala held a solidarity gathering on Saturday in support of Muslim female students in Azerbaijan and against restrictions on wearing the hijab in educational institutions. Administrative and teaching staff, along with university students, took part in the event. The gathering reaffirmed the university’s support for students’ religious freedom and the protection of religious privacy in educational institutions.
18 October 2026 - 12:15
News ID: 1879628
Source: Abna24
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