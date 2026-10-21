Two Muslim Sisters Win Asian Volleyball Championship for India While Wearing Hijab

AhlulBayt News Agency: The eight-member Indian girls’ team included three players from Maharashtra, including Arshiya and Shazia, who hail from Solapur. India began its campaign against Sri Lanka, followed by matches against Thailand and Bhutan. After winning all three encounters, the Indian team faced Nepal in a thrilling final. The players delivered an impressive performance to secure a five-point victory and finish the tournament as champions.

Arshiya and Shazia have been playing volleyball since the third grade. In addition to competing at school and college levels, the sisters have demonstrated their talent in inter-state and national competitions.

Before participating in the international championship in Bhutan, they had competed in tournaments across several cities, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad), Jalgaon, Jalna, Osmanabad, Ahmednagar, Pune, Latur, Solapur, Parbhani, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Bhopal. They also attracted attention through their performances in Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Both sisters have received several awards in recognition of their sporting achievements.

The sisters aspire to bring further recognition to India and their native village through their sporting careers. They have also made notable achievements in education.

After studying up to Class 7 at the Zilla Parishad Urdu School in Ahirwadi, both completed their Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations at Usmania Urdu High School in Solapur. They subsequently passed their Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations at Begum Girls Junior College in Solapur.

Arshiya completed her Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree this year at Kalyan Shetty College in Akkalkot, while Shazia earned a Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) degree from DHB Soni College in Solapur.

Their achievement highlights the sisters’ dedication to sports and education, as they continue to inspire young people through their accomplishments while wearing the hijab.