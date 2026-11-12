Fatimiyya Mourning Assemblies Held Across Rajasthan as Shia Scholars Continue Religious Outreach

AhlulBayt News Agency: Religious gatherings marking the Ayyam-e-Aza-e-Fatimiyya are being held across cities, towns and Shia localities in Rajasthan under the auspices of the Rajasthan Shia Ulema Committee. Scholars are delivering sermons on the life and teachings of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA), the guidance of the Ahlul Bayt (AS), religious authority and the concept of Wilayat-e-Faqih.

The programmes are being organised during the days commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA), the daughter of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Assemblies, mourning ceremonies, processions and nazr-o-niyaz gatherings are taking place in several parts of the state, with large numbers of believers attending to pay their respects.

According to information received, religious and outreach activities by Shia scholars are continuing across the state. Maulana Syed Kazim Ali Zaidi, president of the Rajasthan Shia Ulema Committee, visits different areas at the beginning of Ayyam-e-Aza-e-Fatimiyya and arranges at least one mourning assembly in each location. He also personally covers his travel and related expenses to facilitate the organisation of gatherings in as many places as possible.

With the sighting of the Jamadi al-Thani crescent, a series of five mourning assemblies begins in Shia communities across Rajasthan. Alongside accounts of the hardships and suffering of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA), the gatherings address religious, intellectual and theological subjects.

Sermons Address Contemporary Religious and Intellectual Issues

During the mourning period, scholars are discussing a range of topics, including the relationship between modern science and the teachings of the Ahlul Bayt (AS), the role and significance of Marjaiyat in the contemporary era, Wilayat-e-Faqih, religious awareness and the needs of present-day society.

Special attention is also given to Imam al-Mahdi (AJ), the awaited Imam. Speakers discuss recognition of the Imam, the significance of awaiting his reappearance and the religious responsibilities of believers during his occultation.

At the conclusion of the assemblies, prayers are offered for the long lives of senior religious authorities, the well-being and prosperity of the Muslim community, the continuation of the achievements of the Islamic Revolution and, in particular, the hastening of the reappearance of Imam al-Mahdi (AJ), who is awaited to avenge the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS).

Scholars Conducting Assemblies Across Rajasthan

The following scholars have been assigned to lead mourning assemblies and conduct religious outreach activities at various locations:

1. Rajosi, Ajmer district — Maulana Syed Kazim Ali

2. Dholpur city — Maulana Ali Haider

3. Udaipur city — Maulana Feroz Mirza

4. Bhopal Sagar — Maulana Zeeshan Haider

5. Motipura — Maulana Shabihul Hasan

6. Surajpura — Maulana Ghulam Mustafa

7. Gwadia — Maulana Ali Hussain

8. Dorai, Shia Jama Masjid — Maulana Ali Haider

9. Dorai, Mashhadi Mosque — Maulana Muhammad Abbas

10. Dorai, Rauza Wali Mosque — Maulana Irfan Haider

11. Taragarh, Jama Masjid — Maulana Naqi Mehdi

12. Taragarh, Shahzadon Wali Mosque — Maulana Naqi Hussain

13. Taragarh, Masjid al-Muntazir — Maulana Muzaffar Hussain

14. Roopangarh — Maulana Ehtisham Hussain

15. Jaipur city — Maulana Nazish Akbar

16. Jaipur city — Maulana Ali Imam

17. Bhaukar, Alwar district — Maulana Muhammad Mehdi

18. Sri Ganganagar — Maulana Paember Raza

19. Morena city — Maulana Abbas Raza

20. Basan, Sirohi district — Maulana Zahoor Imam

The ongoing programme represents a coordinated effort to strengthen religious outreach during Ayyam-e-Aza-e-Fatimiyya and share the teachings of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) and the Ahlul Bayt (AS) with wider communities.

Through the joint efforts of scholars and local believers, mourning assemblies and religious programmes are continuing across Shia communities throughout Rajasthan.