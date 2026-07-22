Thousands of Farmers March on New Delhi to Oppose U.S.–India Trade Deal

ABNA24 - Thousands of farmers marched toward New Delhi on Tuesday to protest a proposed trade agreement with the United States, adding to mounting pressure on the government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid ongoing student demonstrations in the capital.

Farmers' unions argue that the proposed deal would expose India's agricultural sector to cheaper American food imports, threatening domestic crop producers, livestock and dairy farmers, as well as small traders.

The trade agreement remains under negotiation after months of talks. Last month, Indian Trade Minister Piyush Goyal said New Delhi would not finalize a deal with the United States until it secured a framework that provides India with a competitive advantage.

The protests are being led by farm organizations from the northern states of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.

Police stopped farmers from Punjab at Shambhu on the border with Haryana, although demonstrators from other states continued their march toward the capital.

The farmers' protest comes as thousands of students continue demonstrations in central New Delhi following clashes with police over alleged leaks of question papers for a national medical entrance examination.

The students have demanded the resignation of the federal education minister and accused police of using excessive force against demonstrators, although organizers said they would not attempt another march on parliament.

Meanwhile, the US agricultural sector has urged the Trump administration to secure broader access to India's market, including lower tariffs and reduced restrictions on dairy products, poultry, and fisheries.

The Indian government has maintained that the country's agricultural interests will be protected and that sensitive farm products have been excluded from the negotiations.

However, farm organizations have warned that opening India's agricultural market could affect around 80 million rural families and have far-reaching consequences for the country's agricultural economy, which employs more than 46% of India's workforce and supports nearly 55% of its 1.4 billion people.



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