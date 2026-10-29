Al-Mustafa Meets Sunni Scholars and Madrasa Representatives in New Delhi

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Jamiat al-Mustafa's India representative office has held a meeting with Sunni religious scholars, intellectuals and representatives of Islamic madrasas in New Delhi to strengthen dialogue and explore opportunities for cooperation in religious education and academic activities.

Hujjatul Islam wal-Muslimeen Husseini, head of Jamiat al-Mustafa in India, addressed the gathering, highlighting the importance of knowledge, awareness and the responsibilities of religious scholars towards society. Referring to verse 257 of Surah Al-Baqarah, he discussed the role of knowledge and faith in guiding individuals and communities.

Describing knowledge as a manifestation of divine light, Husseini said that knowledge accompanied by faith leads people away from ignorance and misguidance towards understanding and spiritual guidance. He added that knowledge rooted in divine guidance encourages truth, humility and peace, while knowledge detached from faith and moral principles can become a source of oppression and rebellion.

Referring to the Islamic tradition, *“Al-Ulama Warathat al-Anbiya”* (Scholars are the heirs of the Prophets), he said that the true legacy of the Prophets lies in knowledge, wisdom and guidance.

He emphasized that religious scholars have a responsibility to guide people towards God, communicate religious teachings, encourage good deeds and uphold divine values in society.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Husseini outlined Jamiat al-Mustafa's educational and academic programmes, particularly its department dedicated to the Sunni community. He said the institution provides opportunities for people from different Islamic schools of thought to study Islamic teachings.

He also expressed the institution's readiness to cooperate with Sunni madrasas in various educational and academic fields, highlighting the importance of continued dialogue and collaboration among religious scholars and Islamic educational institutions.