Sunni Imam: Islamic Unity is way to confront enemies' conspiracies

ABNA24 - Sheikh Abdul Wahid Khajavi, emphasizing the necessity of convergence among Islamic countries, considered the unity of the Muslim Ummah, support for the Palestinian nation, and strengthening fraternal relations among the countries of the region as among the most important requirements for confronting the threats and expansionism of arrogant powers.

Sheikh Abdul Wahid Khajavi, the Friday Prayer Imam of the Sunnis of Shiraz

emphasizing the role of unity in strengthening the position of the Islamic world, stated: The Holy Quran calls Muslims to maintain cohesion and avoid division; accordingly, returning to the teachings of the Holy Quran and the Sunnah of the Noble Prophet (PBUH) can provide the ground for greater solidarity among Muslims and the formation of a single Islamic Ummah.



Referring to the Zionist regime's crimes against the people of Palestine and Lebanon, he added: The killing of children and civilians and the expansion of violence are among the actions pursued with the aim of creating fear and weakening the morale of Muslim nations; therefore, Islamic countries should not allow these developments to distance them from their common goals and their responsibilities toward the Palestinian nation.



The Friday Prayer Imam of the Sunnis of Shiraz emphasized the necessity of adopting a vigilant and responsible approach by Muslim countries and stated: By recalling Imam Khomeini's warnings about the consequences of cooperation with the Saddam regime in Iraq's attack on Kuwait, it should be considered an example of the necessity of paying attention to the consequences of cooperation with the Zionist regime, because the indifference of Islamic countries will one day catch up with themselves.



Khajavi, continuing, referring to the interests of arrogant powers in the region, clarified: Islamic countries must, by accurately understanding developments and strengthening mutual cooperation, use their capacities to safeguard common interests and prevent the weakening of the Islamic world.



In conclusion, he considered the expansion of friendly and fraternal relations among Islamic countries, especially the strengthening of relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, necessary and noted: In the current circumstances, strengthening Islamic brotherhood and moving past differences is a fundamental necessity for increasing solidarity and confronting the challenges facing the Islamic world.



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