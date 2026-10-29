Iraqi Ulema Organization Condemns Arrests of Shia Figures in Kuwait, Calls for Release of Detainees

An Iraqi organization of religious scholars has strongly condemned the arrest of Shia representatives, clerics, preachers and prominent social figures in Kuwait, calling on authorities to release those who have not been found guilty through a fair judicial process.

In a statement, the organization expressed deep concern over what it described as the targeting of Shia citizens on religious grounds. It warned that such actions violate civil, political and religious rights and pose a threat to social cohesion and national stability.

The organization said targeting individuals because of their religious beliefs contradicts the principles of justice and equality. It stressed that being Shia is not a crime, expressing devotion to the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) is not punishable, and demanding one's legal rights does not constitute a violation of the law.

The statement urged Kuwaiti authorities to end arbitrary arrests and unfounded accusations, safeguard the rights of detainees, and release anyone against whom no offence has been established through fair judicial proceedings. It also warned of the serious consequences of religious discrimination, violence and mistreatment.

Highlighting the contributions of Shia citizens to Kuwait's defence and national security, the organization said they had played an important role in defending the country and standing by their homeland during Saddam Hussein's aggression.

The organization also appealed to Muslim scholars, religious institutions and human rights organizations to support those affected and fulfil their religious, moral and humanitarian responsibilities in opposing discrimination and injustice.

Concluding its statement, the organization prayed for the protection of Shia communities in Kuwait and other Muslim countries, the relief of those suffering under oppression, and the establishment of justice and fairness throughout society.