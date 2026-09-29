Arab and Muslim States Condemn Israeli Incursions Into Al-Aqsa Mosque

ABNA24 - Arab and Muslim condemnations have continued over repeated Israeli incursions into the Aqsa Mosque compound and provocative practices targeting its sanctity and religious and historical significance, amid escalating Israeli statements about annexing areas of southern Lebanon and parts of the Gaza Strip.

Arab states and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) reaffirmed their rejection of these actions, warning of their repercussions for the region and the dangers of undermining the historical and legal status quo at Aqsa Mosque and in the occupied Palestinian territory.

Kuwait: A violation of international law

Kuwait on Monday condemned the continued incursions by Israeli officials and settlers into Aqsa Mosque under the protection of Israeli forces.

Kuwait firmly rejected the incursions, saying they constitute violations of international law and international humanitarian law and a provocation to the sentiments of millions of Muslims around the world.

It also condemned Israeli statements regarding the annexation of areas in southern Lebanon and parts of the Gaza Strip, reaffirming its support for the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian people’s right to establish an independent state along the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Saudi Arabia rejects Israeli expansion

Saudi Arabia also condemned the continued provocative actions by Israeli officials and settlers at Aqsa Mosque under the protection of Israeli forces, reaffirming its rejection of violations of international law.

The kingdom also condemned Israeli statements concerning the annexation of areas in southern Lebanon and parts of Gaza extending to the “Yellow Line.”

Saudi Arabia reaffirmed its rejection of any Israeli expansionist attempts and reiterated its support for the Palestinian people’s right to establish an independent state along the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Egypt warns of consequences of escalation

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry condemned the Israeli escalation in the occupied West Bank, settler incursions into Aqsa Mosque under Israeli police protection, and the heightened measures and restrictions imposed on the movement of Palestinians.

Cairo warned of the consequences of these actions in the occupied Palestinian territory amid continued Israeli escalation and measures on the ground targeting Palestinians and their holy sites.

Qatar, Jordan condemn Aqsa Incursions

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry condemned the continued settler incursions into Aqsa Mosque, calling them a flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law and an unacceptable provocation to the sentiments of millions of Muslims worldwide.

Jordan’s Foreign Ministry also condemned the incursion into Aqsa Mosque by Israeli Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and groups of settlers under the protection of Israeli police.

OIC warns of religious conflict

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation condemned the entry of extremists from the Israeli government into the courtyards of Aqsa Mosque, as well as continued settler incursions and provocative religious rituals inside the compound under the protection of Israeli forces.

The OIC said these actions constitute an assault on the sanctity of Aqsa Mosque and a provocation to Muslims around the world.

The organization stressed that Israel has no sovereignty over the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem and its holy sites, warning that escalating violations risk igniting a religious conflict.

It called on the international community to take urgent action to halt these violations and preserve the historical and legal status quo at the holy sites.

The Arab and Muslim condemnations come amid continued Israeli incursions into Aqsa Mosque and Israeli statements concerning expanded control and annexation in the occupied Palestinian territory and southern Lebanon, prompting official condemnations and warnings over the potential consequences for regional security and stability.



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