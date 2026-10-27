Ayatollah Sheikh Hussein Ma'touq Sentenced to Death in Kuwait

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Kuwait's Criminal Court sentenced Ayatollah Sheikh Hussein Ma'touq, a Shiite scholar, and two others to death.

According to this report, Kuwait's Criminal Court, in its branch handling the country's security cases, has sentenced three individuals to death on charges of spying for the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Ayatollah Sheikh Hussein Abdullah al-Ma'touq, a Shiite scholar and Kuwaiti member of the Supreme Council of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, Hassan Abdulhadi Hajiyah, and Abdulreza Heydar Dehqani are the three individuals who have been sentenced to death by Kuwait's Criminal Court based on baseless accusations.

Ayatollah Ma'touq was formerly the Secretary-General of Kuwait's "National Islamic Coalition." The Emir of Kuwait also revoked his Kuwaiti citizenship several months ago for baseless reasons.

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