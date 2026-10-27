Yemen's Army: 95 Percent of Taiz City Is Under Our Control

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Fadel Abu Talib, a member of the Yemeni government, wrote on his X account, "95 percent of Taiz city is under Sana'a's control, and the people are living in a situation far better than during the era of Saudi militia domination in their daily affairs, jobs, duties, and trade."

Here, there is no news of oppression, aggression, humiliation, marginalization, extortion, or theft and looting gangs; everyone lives in security and calm.

In another post, he added, "It is true that they have thousands of accounts, channels, and websites, but these will not change anything of the reality."

The battle in Taiz is between the Yemeni army and, behind it, the sons of Taiz and the Yemeni nation, against Saudi military mercenaries, at the forefront of whom are the militias of the corruption party (the Islah party) and takfiri forces, whom loyalty to Saudi Arabia has gathered together and who are trying to surrender the country to Saudi Arabia.

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