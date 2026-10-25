From the Political Earthquake of 1977 to the Gaza War; How Did the Right-Wing Take Dominance Over Zionist Regime's Politics?

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The competition between the right and the left in the Zionist regime is no longer merely a competition for the premiership but has turned into a confrontation over the Palestinian territories, the political solution, the economy, and even the nature of the political system and the limits of the authority of the government and the judiciary.

According to an Al Jazeera report, since the Likud party's victory in 1977, the balance of power in the Zionist regime has changed. The position of the left current has declined, and in contrast, the right-wing and their religious and nationalist coalitions have gained more power.

In late 1976, the government of "Yitzhak Rabin" faced the anger of the Zionist regime's public opinion due to the failures of the 1973 war. At the same time, financial scandals and corruption also weakened the legitimacy of Rabin's government. Rabin was forced to resign, the Knesset was dissolved, and the election date was moved up to May 1977.

On May 17, 1977, the "Likud" party led by "Menachem Begin" won the elections and ended the Labor party's dominance since the establishment of the Zionist regime.

This victory was based on the support of Mizrahi Jews. A group that had suffered from marginalization and discrimination by the Ashkenazi elites who were historically associated with the left current.

With Begin's rise to power, a political tendency was strengthened in the Zionist regime that linked nationalism with religious identity, supported the market economy, and adhered to the doctrine of "the complete land of Israel." An approach that stood against the legacy of the socialist and secular left.

After the 1982 Lebanon war and the economic crisis, the 1984 elections showed that neither of the two political camps was able to achieve a decisive victory. The Labor party coalition led by "Shimon Peres" won 44 seats and the Likud party led by "Yitzhak Shamir" won 41 seats. The two parties formed a national unity government and divided the premiership between themselves.

With the beginning of the first Palestinian Intifada in 1987, differences over the Palestinian territories intensified. Finally, the national unity government in the Zionist regime collapsed in 1990 following various differences, including over the position on the American peace initiative.

In the 1992 elections, the Labor party led by Yitzhak Rabin returned to power and in 1993 signed the Oslo Accords. These agreements meant the recognition of the Palestine Liberation Organization and the provision of the ground for the establishment of the Palestinian Authority and the administration of a number of major Palestinian cities by this authority.

Rabin's government also halted the budget for unnecessary settlement projects and allocated resources to schools, roads, and infrastructure inside the Green Line. These actions were accompanied by the entry of investments and the growth of the technology sector.

However, the right-wing led by "Benjamin Netanyahu" opposed the agreements and considered the handover of the occupied West Bank a threat to the historical right and security of the Zionist regime.

After the increase in bombing operations and the assassination of Rabin in 1995, Netanyahu narrowly won the 1996 elections of the Zionist regime and emphasized the necessity of adhering to security requirements before withdrawing from the Palestinian territories.

The Labor party led by "Ehud Barak" came to power again in 1999, but at the Camp David summit in 2000 failed to reach a final agreement with the Palestinians.

With the beginning of the second Intifada and the intensification of conflicts, Barak was defeated by Ariel Sharon in 2001.

Sharon's government in 2002 launched "Operation Defensive Shield." An operation that was carried out simultaneously with the beginning of the implementation of the separation wall plan.

In 2005, the Zionist regime's withdrawal from the Gaza Strip led to a split in the Likud party. Sharon separated from this party and established the centrist "Kadima" party. A party that supported a solution based on the formation of two states.

Kadima in the 2006 elections of the Zionist regime became the largest party of this regime, while the number of seats of the Likud party decreased to 12 seats. However, this development did not mean the return of the traditional left to power in this regime.

In the 2009 elections, Kadima won 28 seats and Likud 27 seats. Despite this, Netanyahu succeeded in forming a government with the support of right-wing and religious parties, while the number of seats of the Labor party had decreased to 13 seats.

With the failure of efforts to reach a political agreement, the position of the left current in the Zionist regime was further weakened, and the dominance of the right-wing in this regime was strengthened.

Netanyahu in late 2022 returned to power in the Zionist regime and formed a right-wing and religious government in this regime.

His government in 2023 presented a plan to reform the judicial system, the goal of which was to reduce part of the powers of the Supreme Court and increase the influence of politicians in the process of appointing judges.

This plan sparked widespread protests. Some considered it an effort to establish a balance between the branches of power, while opponents warned that its implementation would weaken the independence of the judiciary and oversight of the government's performance.

Then the Gaza war, after the Operation Al-Aqsa Flood carried out by the Palestinian resistance on October 7, 2023, made the internal differences of the Zionist regime over security and the future of this region more apparent.

Netanyahu and his allies emphasized the continuation of military operations, while opponents and a number of security and political figures called for prioritizing the return of prisoners, drafting a plan for the post-war era, and holding officials accountable for the security failure.

In this way, the political dispute in the Zionist regime went beyond competition over territories and political agreement and turned into a broader confrontation over the identity of the government, the security of the Zionist regime, the limits of government authority, and the role of the judiciary. This is in circumstances where the left current in this regime continues to lose its position and the influence of the right-wing in the Zionist regime's politics becomes more deeply rooted.

**************

End/ 345E