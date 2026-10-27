18th Volume of "In the Presence of the AhlulBayt (a.s.)" Collection Translated, Published in English

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): With the efforts of the General Directorate of Cultural Services and Publications of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, the eighth volume of the "In the Presence of the AhlulBayt (a.s.)" collection, on the subject of investigating the reality of the issue of Taqiyyah in Shia and Sunni beliefs, was translated and published in English.

According to the author's explanations, Taqiyyah means preserving religion by temporarily not revealing one's faith and expressing the demands of the enemy until the period of weakness ends and an opportunity to renew strength is found. According to him, with this definition, Taqiyyah is different from submission and compromise in religious matters, which is condemned.

According to his claim, Taqiyyah is not one of the specific beliefs of the Shia, and many scholars from different Islamic schools of thought have issued fatwas on it. What has made the Shia known for this belief is the abundance of narrations from the AhlulBayt (a.s.) in which observing Taqiyyah is recommended. Based on the contents of the book, verse 28 of Surah Al-Imran and verses 105 and 106 of Surah An-Nahl are the Quranic documentation of this Islamic belief.

The eighth volume of the "In the Presence of the AhlulBayt (a.s.)" collection has been compiled by the research group of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly and with the efforts of Abdul Karim Al-Bahbahani. This work has been translated into English by the London Islamic Institute, represented by Sheikh Ali al-Hakim, and published in 39 pages in octavo size.

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