Imprisoned Bahraini Scholars Are Walking the Path of Martyr Nasrallah's School

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sheikh Rashed al-Rashed, a member of the central council of Bahrain's Islamic Action Party, in an interview with an ABNA correspondent, referring to the special status of the esteemed martyr Sayed Hassan Nasrallah, emphasized that he was not merely a school within the resistance, and that one of his outstanding achievements was transforming the thought of resistance into a tangible and objective civilizational project on the ground.

Stating that Martyr Nasrallah embodied and put into practice the true meaning of guardianship, he stated, "Martyr Nasrallah not only obeyed Velayat-e Faqih but also proclaimed this belief with pride and honor and drew a new civilizational roadmap according to which Velayat-e Faqih and obedience to it are considered the pillar of the tent of the Islamic nation."

The member of the central council of Bahrain's Islamic Action Party, referring to the continuation of this path by the scholars of the nation, added, "Today, the scholars of the nation, including the scholars of Bahrain who are detained in the prisons of the Bahraini regime on charges of believing in Velayat-e Faqih, are walking this very path."

Sheikh Rashed al-Rashed concluded by noting, "These achievements are among the fruits and outcomes of the school of the esteemed martyr Sayed Hassan Nasrallah, which has today become institutionalized in the arena of human and global thought and has proven that a great civilizational project called 'Velayat-e Faqih' exists."

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