Anger of a Minister in Netanyahu's Cabinet Over Lula's Victory in Brazil: It Was Rigged!

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Hebrew newspaper Haaretz reported that one of the ministers in Benjamin Netanyahu's government questioned the election result and called it "fraud."

According to this report, Netanyahu's cabinet had supported Flavio Bolsonaro, the losing candidate in the election. The reactions of Zionist politicians to Lula's victory also led to discussion about the possible similarities between the Brazilian elections and Tuesday's elections in the occupied territories; an issue that created disagreements among the political factions of the Zionist regime.

Haaretz added that despite political differences over the consequences of the Brazilian elections and its comparison with the upcoming elections of the Zionist regime, politicians from both factions agreed on one issue, and that was opposition to Lula's positions and describing him as an anti-Zionist regime figure.

Also, the President of the United States on Sunday questioned the victory of his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, over Flavio Bolsonaro, the far-right senator, and compared it with Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 US presidential election; an election whose results Trump had refused to recognize.

Trump, without providing any evidence of election irregularities, stated, "They just implemented Joe Biden's playbook in Brazil. Bolsonaro had a large lead over his rival in the first round and was the candidate who clearly had a better chance of winning in the second round. But communists, when they seize power, do not let it go."

It is worth noting that from a regional perspective, Lula's fourth victory in the presidential election is considered an obstacle to the expansion of the wave of right-wing victories in Latin America; a trend that has been accompanied by the political support of the Trump administration in recent years.

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