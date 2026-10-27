Trump's Struggle for Netanyahu's Victory in the Elections, with Anti-Iranian Claims

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Donald Trump, the head of the terrorist American government, in a message addressed to Zionists, while once again emphasizing his support for Benjamin Netanyahu, raised baseless and false claims about Iran's military and economic situation.

The head of the terrorist American government, supporting the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime, claimed, "Vote for Netanyahu so that we can finish our mission."

Trump, in continuation of his claims, alleged that due to this country's actions, Iran's naval and air capabilities have been destroyed and its economy is facing high inflation.

The head of the terrorist American government also claimed that he will not allow the anti-arrogance slogans of "Death to America and Israel" to be chanted in the world.

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