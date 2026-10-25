Iraqi Resistance: Closing Airports, Border Crossings with Iran Submission to America's Demands

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Islamic Resistance of Iraq, criticizing the decisions related to closing the airports and border crossings with Iran, considered these actions to be arising from America's will and orders and emphasized that the Zionist-American aggression against Iran is a confrontation between the front of truth and falsehood.

The Islamic Resistance of Iraq announced that standing alongside the front of truth against the forces of evil is a duty that sound human nature requires.

This group also criticized the raising of the issue of completing Iraq's national sovereignty in circumstances where the violation of sovereignty and the ignoring of national decisions continue, and considered it an assault on the dignity of the Iraqi people and their free will.

The Islamic Resistance of Iraq continued by raising the question of how one can speak of the sovereignty of a country whose decisions are restricted from abroad and this process leads to the consolidation of American domination and the expansion of its influence at the cost of the independence of national decision-making.

In this statement, also referring to what is called the continuous violation of Iraq's sovereignty by America and this country's non-compliance with the obligations declared before the Iraqi government, it is stated that from September 30 to October 23 of this year, 171 registered aerial violations by fighter and spy aircraft have been monitored and carried out.

The Islamic Resistance of Iraq considered these cases a clear violation of the agreements and the obligations arising from them and emphasized that such actions are contrary to the duties designated for the parties to the agreement. This group announced in conclusion that the Iraqi government is morally obligated to inform the people of the reality of what is happening.

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