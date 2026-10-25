10th Volume of "In Presence of the AhlulBayt (a.s.)" Collection Translated, Published in English

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): With the efforts of the General Directorate of Cultural Services and Publications of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, the tenth volume of the "In the Presence of the AhlulBayt (a.s.)" collection, on the subject of an analytical look at the discussions surrounding the knowledge of the unseen of the Infallible Imams (a.s.) from the perspective of Shia and Sunni scholars, was translated and published in English.

To achieve his goal, the author has explored the subject in six chapters titled: humanity's need for connection with the unseen, the relationship between infallibility and knowledge of the unseen, knowledge of the unseen in the Quran and Sunnah, knowledge of the unseen from the perspective of philosophical psychology, knowledge of the unseen from the perspective of non-Imami schools, and the history of discussions and analytical tendencies related to knowledge of the unseen from the Imami perspective.

According to the author, non-Imami religions and sects have accepted that knowledge of the unseen has been granted not only to prophets but also to non-infallible humans. But on the one hand, they believe that this knowledge does not create guardianship, and on the other hand, they call it a grace and a kind of disclosure, not presential knowledge, which from the Imami perspective is accompanied by infallibility.

According to him, although there is unity of approach among the views of Shia scholars such as Sheikh Mufid, Sheikh Tusi, Allamah Hilli, and contemporary scholars in interpreting the generalities of this issue, differences of opinion are observed in how to interpret and explain it.

The tenth volume of the "In the Presence of the AhlulBayt (a.s.)" collection has been compiled by the research group of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly and with the efforts of Abdul Karim Al-Bahbahani. This work has been translated into English by the London Islamic Institute, represented by Sheikh Ali al-Hakim, and published in 137 pages in octavo size.

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