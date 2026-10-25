Pakistani Cleric: Unity of Islamic World Necessity for Overcoming Regional Tensions

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Allamah Sayed Sajid Ali Naqvi, the head of the Shia Ulema Council of Pakistan, emphasizing the necessity of reducing regional tensions and strengthening the unity of the Islamic world, called on Pakistan to play a more active role in mediating among the involved parties and to resume its diplomatic efforts to achieve a lasting peace.

Naqvi, expressing deep concern about the increase in tensions in the region and the expansion of the danger of conflict, described the recent remarks of the Supreme Leader of the Revolution, Ayatollah Sayed Mojtaba Khamenei, and Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, as positive guidance on the path of peace, stability, and development.

The Unity of the Islamic World; A Necessity for Overcoming Tensions

The head of the Shia Ulema Council of Pakistan, emphasizing the shared responsibility of Muslims toward regional developments, said that Islamic nations and societies must cooperate to strengthen unity in the Islamic world by recognizing these responsibilities.

He added that the welfare and progress of Muslim societies depend on mutual respect, brotherhood, and unity among Islamic denominations and schools of thought, and that ending the current tensions and strengthening solidarity among Islamic countries is considered a collective responsibility.

Naqvi also warned about provocative statements and positions that can exacerbate existing crises and emphasized the necessity of taking immediate and serious measures to contain tensions. He called on the involved parties to be vigilant against efforts that may weaken the peace process.

Welcoming the Mediation Initiatives of Iran and Al-Azhar

Allamah Sayed Sajid Ali Naqvi welcomed Iran's repeated proposals for mediation, within the framework of the guidelines of Ayatollah Sayed Mojtaba Khamenei, and also considered the call by Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb to urgently form a committee with the aim of mediation and reconciliation a positive action.

According to the statements quoted from the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar in Naqvi's remarks, this committee should be formed of individuals who are sincere and committed to peace, stability, wisdom, and constructive engagement so that they can play a role in resolving current differences.

The head of the Shia Ulema Council of Pakistan described these initiatives as constructive and promising and said that such actions can provide an effective path for reducing tensions and restoring stability to the region.

Calling on Pakistan to Play a Leading Role in Regional Diplomacy

Naqvi, referring to Pakistan's position as an Islamic Republic possessing nuclear capability, considered this country to have the necessary capacity to gain the trust of the involved parties and facilitate dialogue among them and called for the resumption of Islamabad's diplomatic efforts.

Recalling Pakistan's previous efforts to reduce regional tensions, he emphasized that this country must pursue the current crisis with the same seriousness and commitment.

The head of the Shia Ulema Council of Pakistan added that effective mediation can bring about sustainable achievements, among which one can mention the increase in regional stability, the improvement of economic conditions, and the strengthening of the development outlook.

Naqvi concluded by emphasizing that dialogue, reconciliation, and collective responsibility are essential for protecting the interests of Islamic countries and providing a more peaceful and stable future for the region.

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