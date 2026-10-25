Important Statement by Iraqi Resistance, Emphasis on Supporting Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Iraqi Resistance, in a statement criticizing what it called the violation of the country's national sovereignty by America, announced that from September 30 to October 23 of this year, 171 cases of violation of Iraqi airspace by fighter and spy aircraft have been documented.

In this statement, these violations are described as contrary to the concluded agreements and the obligations arising from them, and the Iraqi government has been asked to clarify to the people about the developments that have occurred and what is happening in the country's airspace.

The Iraqi Resistance has emphasized that the continuation of this situation makes the government morally responsible before the Iraqi nation and increases the necessity of explaining the alleged cases.

The Iraqi Resistance's Criticism of Decisions Related to the Iranian Borders

Another part of this statement is dedicated to the decisions related to the closure of Iraq's airports and shared border crossings with the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Iraqi Resistance has emphasized that these decisions are taken under America's will and orders.

The statement reads that in circumstances of the continuation of what is called the violation of Iraq's national sovereignty, speaking of national sovereignty without paying attention to America's role and influence is in conflict with the dignity and free will of the people of this country.

The Iraqi Resistance has also warned that such decisions can lead to the strengthening of America's domination and influence and the weakening of the independence of Iraq's national decision-making.

Emphasis on Supporting the Islamic Republic of Iran

The Iraqi Resistance, in the final part of its statement, has considered standing alongside the front of truth against the forces of evil as a duty arising from human nature.

In this statement, the actions of America and the Zionist regime against the Islamic Republic of Iran are described as a sign of the confrontation between the two fronts of truth and falsehood, and emphasis has been placed on the necessity of supporting the front of truth.

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