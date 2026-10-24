Martyrdom, Wounding of Some Yemeni Civilians Following Deadly Saudi Airstrike on Sana'a

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): that Saudi aircraft targeted a house in the Asr area of Sana'a city. According to the announced initial statistics, three Yemeni citizens were martyred and a number of others were wounded in this attack.

This network also reported the martyrdom and wounding of a number of individuals following an attack on a cement factory in Hamdan district located in Sana'a province.

Complete Destruction of Water and Sewage Facilities in Al-Jawf

Meanwhile, "Mansour Al-Qasimi," the director of the Water and Sewage Institution of Al-Jawf province, announced that this institution in the city of Al-Hazm has been completely destroyed following a Saudi airstrike. An event that has led to the complete stoppage of services and the cutting off of water for citizens.

Al-Qasimi, in an interview with Al-Masirah network, explained that the damages have encompassed the institution's building, the solar energy system, tanks, cables, and the water supply network.

According to him, as a result of this destruction, about 50,000 people or more have been deprived of access to water. Residents are forced to purchase water at very high prices or turn to unsafe sources. A situation that threatens their health and increases the risk of the spread of diseases and epidemics.

Al-Qasimi added that the institution's staff, from the director to the guard, have gone to the location to examine the situation and directly observe the people's problems in order to find urgent solutions to reduce the consequences of the water cut and to lessen the severity of the humanitarian effects of this crisis.

Warning About the Humanitarian Consequences of the Destruction of Yemen's Civilian Infrastructure

The director of the Water and Sewage Institution of Al-Jawf province, stating that the targeting of civilian and service facilities exacerbates the suffering of the Yemeni people and threatens the basic foundations of their lives, said that Al-Jawf province had previously also witnessed the targeting and destruction of local government buildings, agricultural facilities, electricity, water, and health centers, and other critical infrastructure.

He called on the responsible institutions to act as quickly as possible to provide alternative and emergency water resources.

Al-Qasimi emphasized that the destruction of this institution will not prevent the people of Al-Jawf province from continuing their resistance and, at the same time, emphasized the necessity of urgent action to reduce the suffering of the citizens of this province and guarantee their access to water.

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