Demonstrations by Thousands Against Netanyahu on the Eve of the Knesset Parliamentary Elections

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Thousands of Zionist protesters participated in a demonstration in Tel Aviv against Netanyahu's cabinet on the eve of the Zionist regime's parliamentary elections.

According to an Al-Manar report, this demonstration was organized by the families of Zionist prisoners and those killed during Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, and participants demanded accountability from the regime's officials for the failure against this operation.

Leaders of the opposition current, including Gadi Eizenkot, Netanyahu's main rival, also participated in this demonstration.

A poll conducted in the occupied territories on the eve of the elections indicates that none of the political currents will obtain a majority of seats in parliament.

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