Fear, Anger in Zionist Regime's Elections; Will Netanyahu Lose Power?

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Zionist regime is preparing to hold elections on Tuesday of this week, elections accompanied by an atmosphere of unprecedented polarization. Meanwhile, the efforts of Palestinians inside the occupied territories to limit the influence of the far-right current have intersected with the movements of Zionists residing outside the occupied territories to overthrow Benjamin Netanyahu's government. At the same time, "Gadi Eizenkot," Netanyahu's rival, is trying to exploit public anger arising from wars, social divisions, and internal crises to regain power.

The Guardian newspaper has reported that Palestinians inside the occupied territories, who constitute about 20 percent of the Zionist regime's population, may become a determining factor in the outcome of this regime's elections. Their parties are expected to gain between 12 and 15 Knesset (Zionist regime parliament) seats in total. Seats that will be divided between the "Joint List" and the "United Arab List" or the "Ra'am" party.

This newspaper, citing "Ahmed Tibi," the head of the Arab Movement for Change "Ta'al" and a Knesset representative for over two decades, writes that Palestinians are determined to remove Netanyahu's government from power, and increasing their participation rate in the elections is one of the important tools for achieving this goal.

Polls indicate the possibility of Netanyahu's right-wing coalition losing its parliamentary majority. However, Jewish parties opposed to Netanyahu's government may also fail to reach the threshold of 61 seats necessary to form a government. In such circumstances, the votes of Arab parties gain central importance. Although most opposition parties rule out cooperation with these parties.

This competition is taking place in an atmosphere intensified by inflammatory electoral rhetoric. Rhetoric whose manifestation can be seen in slogans such as "Either the Right or Palestine" and attempts to portray any cooperation with Arab politicians as a threat against the Zionist regime's government.

However, fear of the return of the far-right current to power drives segments of the Palestinian community inside the occupied territories toward electoral participation. The Guardian, citing "Sami Abu Shehadeh," the leader of the "National Democratic Assembly" or "Balad" party, writes that the biggest motivation is fear. He believes that the Palestinian people inside the occupied territories understand the dangers of the return of extremist officials to power.

The Votes of Zionists Residing Outside the Occupied Territories

Newsweek magazine, in a separate report, has written that thousands of Zionists residing outside the occupied territories intend to return to the Zionist regime to participate in Tuesday's elections. An unusual action that reflects concerns about the continuation of Netanyahu's government and its consequences for the future of this regime.

This magazine, citing an American coalition, has reported that it is estimated that about 53,000 Zionists will return to the occupied territories from abroad to vote. This estimate was made based on a poll with the participation of about 17,500 people. 72 percent of respondents said they intend to travel, and 58 percent also announced that they have purchased their tickets.

The Zionist regime's election laws require most Zionists to vote inside the occupied territories. This requirement means bearing travel costs and readjusting personal and work commitments. The "Fly and Vote" initiative helps Zionist voters organize their trips. An action that has at the same time been accompanied by a legal dispute between this initiative and the Likud party over the assistance provided to travelers.

Newsweek, citing a number of Zionists residing outside the occupied territories, writes that they want to fulfill their electoral duty out of concern about the decline of democracy and the intensification of political polarization. These individuals believe that changing Netanyahu's government is necessary to protect their relatives and improve the prospect of reaching a solution to the conflict.

Eizenkot; The Opposite Pole to Netanyahu

In an analysis published by the New York Times, "Gadi Eizenkot," the former Chief of the General Staff of the Zionist regime's army and the leader of the "Yesh Atid" party, has been presented as Netanyahu's most important rival. He relies on the image of a disciplined and frank military commander. An image that stands in contrast to what critics call the Zionist regime's Prime Minister's evasive behavior and his shirking of responsibility.

Eizenkot accuses Netanyahu of dragging the Zionist regime into endless wars, weakening its international standing, and expanding internal divisions. He also criticizes this regime's Prime Minister for not accepting responsibility for the security failures before the October 7, 2023 attack.

Eizenkot says he wants to build a better reality for future generations of the Zionist regime. He has promised to form an official committee to investigate the failures related to the October 7 attack. A committee that will also examine his own military performance.

Betting on Change and Its Limitations

Eizenkot has promised to confront Zionist settler violence in the West Bank, dismantle illegal settlement outposts, halt steps related to the annexation of the West Bank, and restore work permits for thousands of Palestinians in the occupied territories.

He also supports limiting the tenure of the Zionist regime's Prime Minister and requiring this regime's religious schools to teach sciences, English, and mathematics.

However, the New York Times notes that Eizenkot's calm election campaign may become his weak point. Especially in circumstances where his gap with Netanyahu in polls has narrowed.

Some of Eizenkot's supporters call for a harsher tone and a greater ability to mobilize the masses. In contrast, another group believes that honesty, seriousness, and courage are more important than political shows.

The Competition to Remove Netanyahu and the Difficulty of Forming a Majority

In this way, the electoral competition is determined between the desire to remove Netanyahu and the difficulty of forming an alternative majority.

The votes of Palestinians inside the occupied territories and the return of Zionist voters from outside the Zionist regime may provide a new opportunity for opponents of Netanyahu's government. But the final result will still depend on how the seats are distributed, the parties' readiness to cross their red lines, and their ability to form a coalition capable of running the Zionist regime.

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