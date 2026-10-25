Haaretz: Netanyahu's Survival in Power Unprecedented Danger for Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Following the protests of Zionist circles against Benjamin Netanyahu's recent remarks about the need to adapt to international isolation and sanctions, the Hebrew newspaper Haaretz in its editorial sharply criticized the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime and announced that he has broken a new and dangerous record that could lead to the collapse of Israel's economy.

Haaretz added that Netanyahu is ending the current period of his premiership in circumstances where Israel's international standing has reached its lowest level and, for the first time, its economic foundations are also under threat.

This newspaper emphasized that Netanyahu's proposal to bypass sanctions would paralyze the banking and economic system reliant on trade and foreign investment and would lead to capital flight.

Haaretz also wrote that banks and the trade sector have become extremely concerned about this situation; while Netanyahu considers the possible sanctions of 12 countries in reaction to the actions of settlers and the construction plan in the E1 area to be certain and is making no effort to prevent them.

This Hebrew media outlet continued, sharply criticizing Netanyahu, claiming that he has lost his mind and has become captive to his extremist partners; therefore, his continued presence in power is considered an unprecedented danger for Israel.

These criticisms were raised after Netanyahu on Friday announced his intention to draft an economic plan based on alternative methods, including cryptocurrencies, in the event of international economic and banking sanctions being imposed against Israel.

The Zionist regime's Prime Minister also acknowledged that American military aid cannot continue forever and that Israel must prepare itself for the possibility of the end of this aid.

Channel 12 of the Zionist regime reported that more than 100 prominent economists, businessmen, former officials of the Central Bank and the Ministry of Finance, and academics have warned in a letter that Netanyahu is consciously pushing Israel toward sanctions and international economic isolation.

Economic experts also emphasized that cryptocurrencies, despite the possibility of transferring funds, cannot eliminate sanctions or replace the trust and banking and trade relations essential for economic activity.

The Bank of Israel announced that it is the cabinet's responsibility to prevent the imposition of sanctions and preserve economic relations with major trade partners, and that confronting this threat must be on the agenda of political institutions.

Meanwhile, sources in the economic ministries and senior officials of the Zionist regime's Prime Minister's Office announced that, contrary to Netanyahu's remarks, no official and professional team has been formed to draft such a plan.

Ron Tomer, the former president of the Israel Manufacturers Association, also warned that the scenario raised by Netanyahu could lead to trade isolation, reduced investment, and a decline in production. He considered these remarks propaganda and compared them with Netanyahu's previous statements about turning Israel into a "super Sparta" to counter Western restrictions on arms exports.

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