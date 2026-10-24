Lebanese Cleric: Government's Insistence on Futile Negotiations with Israel Surprising

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sheikh Ali al-Khatib, the Vice-President of the Supreme Islamic Shia Council of Lebanon, said in his Friday sermon, "The continuation of the war has increased people's concern about the future; especially since a large number of families are still far from their homes and land and follow media analyses that are not always impartial and sometimes pursue political objectives."

Criticizing media atmospheres and the efforts of some analysts to undermine the morale of the Lebanese people and the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said, "Some, by comparing the military capabilities of the parties and emphasizing the inequality of power, try to persuade society to accept defeat and submission to American power; while they ignore the calculations of faith."

Al-Khatib, referring to the experience of the era of the Prophet of Islam (p.b.u.h.), emphasized that numerical superiority and material power do not always guarantee victory.

He also, referring to the ongoing wars in the Arab world, said that these conflicts have weakened countries and institutions and driven some toward isolation and neutrality. He considered this process as paving the way for further fragmentation of the region's countries and stated that the West does not treat Arabs and Muslims on the basis of equality.

Al-Khatib, in another part of his remarks, criticized what he called media pressures and threats against the Islamic Republic of Iran and said, "America has so far, despite wars, sanctions, threats, and mediations, not been able to force Iran into submission or defeat it."

The Vice-President of the Supreme Islamic Shia Council of Lebanon, in continuation, referring to the holding of the eighth round of direct negotiations between Lebanese officials and Israel this week, criticized the Lebanese government's insistence on continuing this process.

He added, "The results of the new negotiations have not been better than the previous rounds; because Israel insists on disarming the resistance throughout Lebanon before any other action, and the ruling team in Israel is not willing to make any concessions before the elections." He also said that the US government has not shown the will to exert pressure on Israel.

Al-Khatib stated, "We are surprised by the insistence of Lebanese officials on continuing these negotiations and submitting to American dictates, despite repeated failures and awareness of their futility. The demand to disarm the resistance in circumstances where Lebanon still faces occupation is fundamentally rejected."

He called on the Lebanese government, instead of spending time on files beyond its power and capacity, to prioritize internal issues, especially the people's livelihood and social problems.

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