Lebanese Shia council condemns deadly attack on church in Jordan

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Vice President of the Supreme Islamic Shia Council of Lebanon, speaking on behalf of the council, condemned a recent terrorist attack on a church in the Karak region of Jordan, emphasizing that this act constitutes a blatant assault on the essence of the Abrahamic religions.

According to Lebanon Alan, Sheikh Ali Al-Khatib denounced in the strongest possible terms the terrorist attack on the Greek Orthodox Church of Saint George in the Karak region of Jordan—an incident that resulted in the death and injury of several innocent people.

He described the act as a horrific crime that violates the sanctity of places of worship, demonstrates a brazen disregard for human life, and tramples upon all religious, moral, and human values.

He emphasized that this malicious attack is not merely an act of murder—which warrants the severest condemnation and punishment—but rather a blatant assault on the essence of the Abrahamic religions, whose primary mission is the preservation of human life and dignity.

The Lebanese cleric stressed that this act represents a malevolent attempt to sow division among the people of Jordan and to undermine the model of coexistence that serves as the cornerstone of the country’s unity and stability.

“Targeting churches, mosques, and other places of worship is a crime that cannot be justified under any pretext or guise. Anyone who takes up arms against innocent people—whether worshippers or those attending to offer condolences—or who seeks to exploit religious differences as a pretext for killing and incitement, has committed a crime against religion, humanity, and the entire community.”

He added that such actions stand in stark contradiction to Islamic teachings, which prohibit any assault on human life and emphasize the sanctity of every individual, regardless of their religion or affiliation.

Al-Khatib also warned against the dangers of agendas fueled by extremism and hatred—agendas that seek to stoke conflict, fragment Arab societies, and undermine their internal unity.

He expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims, the Orthodox Church and other churches in Jordan, as well as to the Jordanian nation and its leadership. He prayed that God Almighty would bestow His vast mercy upon the victims, grant a speedy recovery to the wounded, and protect Jordan and its people from all harm and division.

Following a shooting by gunmen during a funeral service at a church in the Karak Governorate of southern Jordan earlier this week, at least seven people were killed and approximately ten others were wounded. The condition of some of the injured is reported to be critical.

The attack took place at a church in the village of Hamoud, located about 100 kilometers south of Amman. According to reports, two gunmen exited a vehicle and opened fire on the attendees while the funeral service was underway. According to an eyewitness, the shooting lasted for about five minutes, after which the attackers fled the scene. Security forces are pursuing the perpetrators of this attack.

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