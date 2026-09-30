Despite the Pain, Hardship, We Will Continue Path of Resistance

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sheikh Ali al-Khatib, the Vice-President of the Supreme Islamic Shia Council of Lebanon, in a meeting with a delegation from Iranian seminaries, discussed developments in Lebanon and the region in the shadow of American and Zionist regime attacks.

This delegation had traveled to Lebanon to participate in the second anniversary of the martyrdom of Sayed Hassan Nasrallah, Sayed Hashem Safi al-Din, and a number of senior resistance commanders.

Sheikh Ali al-Khatib, stating that the calamity and mourning of the resistance martyrs are shared, stated, "We take pride in this path; a path on which whoever moves will not be defeated, because it is the path of truth and salvation, and this is the very path of the prophets and Imams (a.s.)."

He considered the martyrdom of Sayed Hassan Nasrallah and his companions as a lesson on this path and added, "The martyrdom of Sayed Hassan Nasrallah and his companions, as well as the martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei and other martyrs, is a lesson for us on this path, and in these events, we saw nothing but beauty; just as Lady Zainab (a.s.) said before Yazid."

Sheikh al-Khatib, referring to the difficulty of the current conditions, continued, "We feel severe pain from what has happened, but we do not consider it a defeat."

Stating that the dimensions of the current developments are not yet fully clear, he said, "One who crosses the sea has faith that after crossing there will be relief, and we are certain that we will reach where we must reach."

The Vice-President of the Supreme Islamic Shia Council of Lebanon, referring to the hardship of the conditions and the severity of the people's pain and suffering, added, "The situation is difficult and the pain is severe; as you saw, the people endure this pain, and as long as our effort is on the right path, we ask God not to waste this effort."

Sheikh Ali al-Khatib, in another part of his remarks, referring to the position of the Islamic Republic of Iran against what he called the greatest power in history, said, "The Islamic Republic stood against the most powerful force in history; a force that possesses money and economy, but it failed before the Islamic Republic and could not open the Strait of Hormuz."

He added, "Today, the issue of Iran and the Shias has become the main concern of the world, and no one imagined that Iran could resist against such a great power."

Al-Khatib also described the Zionist regime as an American military base and said, "As long as our goal is God and we are with Him, and as long as we are on the right, we should not be afraid."

Criticizing the Lebanese government's performance toward the affected people, he added, "The government has turned away from our people, while they need support more than ever, and we must make our utmost effort and cooperate with one another to save the people from this suffering."

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