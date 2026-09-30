Widespread Saudi Air Aggression Against Yemen

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Correspondents in Yemeni provinces reported that Saudi fighter jets conducted six airstrikes against Al-Safra district in Sa'dah province.

Also, four airstrikes against Sahar district and three other strikes at another time against the same district, and one strike against Majz district and three strikes against Al-Dhaher district were carried out.

In Al-Hudaydah province, the aggressor fighter jets targeted two communication networks in the Al-Nakhilah area in Al-Durayhimi district and bombed four other communication networks in Al-Luhayyah district.

In Hajjah province, Saudi fighter jets targeted a citizen's vehicle in Mustaba district, which led to his injury.

Also, three airstrikes were carried out against Sufyan district in Amran province.

These attacks, carried out by the Saudi enemy, are part of a series of air aggressions that target a number of Yemeni provinces during 12 years of aggression and blockade.

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