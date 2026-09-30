Zionist Regime Placed Senior Hamas Leaders Abroad on Its Assassination List

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): "Yisrael Katz," the Minister of War of the Zionist regime, in continuation of this regime's terrorist policies, officially announced that all senior leaders of the Islamic Resistance Movement of Palestine (Hamas) present outside the Gaza Strip have been placed on this regime's assassination target list.

Al-Arabiya news network, citing the Zionist regime's Minister of War, reported that Tel Aviv has placed the plan to target Hamas leaders outside the occupied territories on its agenda.

These remarks come as field and political developments surrounding the Gaza war are changing rapidly.

This position by Katz is assessed as being in line with the Zionist regime's declared policies in recent months, the goal of which is the assassination of Hamas's political and military figures in any part of the world.

Previously, "Eyal Zamir," the Chief of the General Staff of the Zionist regime's army, in September 2025, had also emphasized that the circle of targeting the commanders of this movement would not be limited to the Gaza Strip.

Currently, some prominent Hamas figures, including Khalil al-Hayya (head of Hamas's political bureau), Khaled Meshaal, Mousa Abu Marzouk, and Osama Hamdan, are present outside Gaza and are now directly threatened by Tel Aviv.

The importance of these threats doubles when the record of targeted assassinations by the Zionist regime in recent years is considered; including the assassination of Martyr Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut and Martyr Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, which demonstrate the occupiers' systematic effort to strike at the body of the resistance leadership outside the borders of Palestine.

Simultaneously with these threats, the Zionist regime's army has claimed that in one of its recent airstrikes on the northern Gaza Strip, it martyred one of the senior commanders of Hamas's military wing.

These actions show that the Zionist regime continues to focus on the strategy of eliminating Hamas's leadership structure, an approach that can impose widespread security and political consequences on the negotiation process and future developments in the Gaza Strip.

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