War Against Iran Will Ignite Fire of Conflict Across Region

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hojat al-Islam Sayed Jawad Naqvi, the head of the Movement for the Awakening of the Ummah of Mustafa (p.b.u.h.), criticizing the United Nations' performance regarding developments in Palestine and Gaza, said, "The United Nations, in its current structure, has become completely ineffective and has practically turned into a protector of the interests of the world's arrogant powers."

He stated, "The veto right of a few colonial powers in the UN Security Council has made the global system subject to the interests of these countries."

Naqvi continued, "This international body's silence before the crimes of the Zionists in Palestine and Gaza is the clearest example of the United Nations' failure and inefficiency."

Naqvi also accused the Organization of Islamic Cooperation of being unable to defend the people of Palestine and Gaza and said Muslim countries possess extensive collective capacity and power, but the rulers of Islamic countries, instead of taking practical actions, have limited themselves to holding fruitless meetings and issuing ineffective statements.

He added, "The threat to destroy the Islamic Republic of Iran at the United Nations General Assembly reveals the reality of the arrogant powers' claims about global peace."

Naqvi warned that any new war against Iran could drag the entire region into a devastating and horrific war.

Emphasizing Pakistan's role in regional developments, he said, "Pakistan should by no means become fuel or a party to a war started by an arrogant foreign power; rather, instead of intensifying the fire of conflicts in the Middle East, it should play an active and independent diplomatic role to extinguish this fire."

The head of the Movement for the Awakening of the Ummah of Mustafa (p.b.u.h.) also addressed the rulers of Islamic countries, emphasizing that the time for issuing condemnation statements and giving speeches is over, and to support the oppressed people of Palestine, practical and effective actions must be taken.

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