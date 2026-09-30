Bahraini Scholar: Sayed Hassan Nasrallah Revived Spirit of Conscious Sacrifice in Islamic Ummah

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qasim, the spiritual leader of Bahrain's Shias, on the second anniversary of the martyrdom of Sayed Hassan Nasrallah, described him as a believing, mujahid, self-sacrificing human being who was compassionate toward the ummah and humanity.

Sheikh Isa Qasim, in his remarks on the occasion of the second anniversary of the martyrdom of Sayed Hassan Nasrallah, said, "He was a great, believing, and mujahid man who was very serious about his hereafter, sacrificed for his religion, was noble in humanity, was engaged with the concerns of his ummah, and was compassionate toward humanity and fought for its salvation."

Referring to the impact of Sayed Hassan Nasrallah's personality on the resistance movement, he added, "He created a deep awakening, aroused the spirit of conscious sacrifice, and opened a broad path for the emergence of successive generations of resistance men and revived the obligation of jihad among a large part of the ummah."

The spiritual leader of Bahrain's Shias emphasized, "Sayed Hassan Nasrallah had not made the world his goal and did not look at its glitter and ostentation as anything but amusement; all his attention, effort, struggle, love, and attachment were directed toward the day of a generous meeting with the great and benevolent Lord."

Sheikh Isa Qasim, in continuation, while commemorating the memory of Sayed Hassan Nasrallah, referred to him as a firm mountain and a brave and sincere man in the path of God and said, "This is the very firm mountain of faith, the brave and sincere man in the path of God Almighty, the martyred Sayed Hassan Nasrallah."

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