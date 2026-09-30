Sheikh Nabil Qaouk; Mujahid Scholar Who Martyred Alongside Sayed Hassan Nasrallah

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In an era when bullets were scarce and training camps did not yet have much sound of gunfire, a small group of young people who had believed in their Lord resolved to aid God. In those very days, Sheikh Nabil Qaouk, a student of religious sciences in the holy Qom, looked from inside the classrooms at his occupied land and thought of liberating it.

Sheikh Qaouk's bond with Sayed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayed Hashem Safi al-Din was not merely that of classmates or companions on the same path in the seminary; he was their third person in jihad and revolution. His martyrdom-seeking spirit manifested in 1982 during the Zionist regime's invasion of Lebanon; when he returned from Iran to participate and fight against the enemy's tanks.

In 1991, southern Lebanon recognized the "Sheikh of Resistance"; not only as Sayed Hashem Safi al-Din's successor in the responsibility for the southern region but as a man whose soul was intertwined with the soul of every mujahid. Afterward, when he assumed the organizational responsibility in the south, he became known as a commander who was always present among the mujahideen of the front line: he planned, coordinated, and arranged all the details of the jihadi operations against the enemy from zero distance.

Political and Religious Role in the South

Sheikh Qaouk's role during his heavy responsibility was not limited to jihadi work. Until 2010, he played a pivotal political role in the south and was coordinated and accompanied with the parties and political forces present in the south. He was a trustworthy and popular political reference for all activists in public affairs in the south. In the religious arena as well, the "Sheikh of Resistance" did not fall short; the pulpits recognized him as an eloquent preacher whose voice listeners became familiar with.

These characteristics caused him, from 2010 to 2018, to assume the responsibility of Vice-Chairman of Hezbollah's Executive Council alongside Sayed Hashem Safi al-Din, so that these two would be the arm of Sayed Hassan Nasrallah. After the completion of this responsibility, he was transferred to the command of the "Preventive Security Unit."

When the war of support for Gaza began in October 2023, Sheikh Qaouk did not separate from the battlefield in the south and remained alongside the mujahideen in the lines of fire. If his leader and dear one, Sayed Hassan Nasrallah, had not asked him to take the necessary precautionary and security measures, he would never have left the direct field for a moment.

From the eighties until the moment of joining them, the martyrs knew Sheikh Nabil Qaouk closely. They saw him and found in him the best commander, preacher, and supporter.

His responsibility was never limited to pursuing sensitive jihadi and organizational operations; he had a direct human bond with every mujahid and every martyr. Therefore, the "Nabil of Resistance" became a companion to all the martyrs. He would appear in the homes of their families as a dear person, console their fathers and mothers, and with his affection, stroke the faces of their orphans.

When the news of Sayed Hassan Nasrallah's martyrdom was announced and Sayed Hashem Safi al-Din assumed the Secretary-Generalship of Hezbollah, Sheikh Qaouk received direct missions related to communication with resistance units in the south and conveying operational details to field commanders. He did not have a moment of stagnation in the face of the grief of loss; the battle was at its peak, and the fighters would not rest. While he was continuing his mission, on the afternoon of that same day, enemy fighter jets, by targeting an apartment in the Chiyah area, martyred Sheikh Nabil Qaouk.

The resistance introduced its honorable Sheikh as a martyr on the night of that same day; a martyr who joined his dear Sayed Hassan and the caravan of martyrs he had known since his teenage years. He was a noble young man who was raised in the ranks of the resistance and ultimately attained martyrdom.

**************

End/ 345E