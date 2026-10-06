Students Honored in Jalalpur for Success in Competitive Examinations

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The event, held at Hussaini Bagh in Usmanpur, Jalalpur, was attended by religious scholars, intellectuals, prominent citizens, parents, students and a large number of local residents.

The ceremony was presided over by chief guest Dr. Syed Qamar Abbas, Director General of Anbalka Institute, while Maulana Dr. Raees Haider led the programme. Dr. Zeeshan served as the master of ceremonies.

The programme began with a recitation of the Holy Quran by Maulana Qari Kausar Jalalpuri. Speakers then addressed various issues related to education, learning and the responsibilities of the younger generation.

Successful Students Felicitated

The main highlight of the event was the felicitation of students who had qualified in different competitive examinations. Young achievers who succeeded in examinations and selections including TGT, PGT, JE, NEET, IIT and Assistant Professor positions were honored.

Congratulating the successful candidates, speakers said that the academic achievements of young people are a matter of pride not only for their families but also for the wider community. They noted that such programmes can help raise awareness about education, encourage young people to prepare for competitive examinations and strengthen a spirit of hard work and perseverance.

Poets including Ilya Jalalpuri, Isar Jalalpuri and Saif Jalalpuri also presented poetry on educational and social themes, receiving appreciation from the audience.

Speakers Highlight Importance of Education

Dr. Abbas Mehdi, Dr. Sardar Mehdi, Dr. Muhammad Qasim, Master Janisar and Maulana Qarar Turabi were among those who addressed the gathering. They highlighted the importance of education, the academic responsibilities of young people and their role in the development and progress of society.

The speakers emphasized that success in the present era requires more than ambition, stressing the importance of continuous hard work, determination, discipline and sustained academic effort. They said that by using their abilities positively, young people can build a better future for themselves while also making a meaningful contribution to society.

A number of religious scholars, intellectuals and prominent figures attended the event, including Maulana Dr. Rahbar Sultani, Maulana Muhammad Javed Najmi, Maulana Nayyar Zulqarnain, Maulana Ali Abbas Faizi, Maulana Suhail Salisi, Maulana Farman Haider, Maulana Ehtisham Haider, Maulana Shahid Raza, Maulana Mushir-ul-Hindi, Master Ali Imam and Dr. Ramzan Ali.

Dr. Asghar Ejaz Qaimi, a prominent religious, academic, social and literary figure from Jalalpur and head of the Department of Shia Religious Studies in Aligarh, also presented a research-based paper and appreciated the organizers’ efforts to encourage young people in education.

Praise for Encouraging Young Talent

Participants praised Babul Ilm Educational Society for its efforts to promote education among young people and recognize students who have achieved notable success in competitive examinations.

Media personnel also played an important role in providing coverage of the event and facilitating its live broadcast. Master Shamsul Hasan Shammu, Asghar Raza Haidari and their team contributed to the media coverage, live transmission and other arrangements.

During the ceremony, successful students were presented with honors and congratulated on their achievements. Their parents and family members expressed happiness and pride as they celebrated the students’ accomplishments.

The organizers concluded the event by thanking all guests, religious scholars, poets, speakers, media representatives, successful students and the people of Jalalpur for their support in making the programme successful.