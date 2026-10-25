Amroha Celebrate Sir Syed Ahmad Khan’s 209th Birth Anniversary

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The programme was organised by the Alumni Association AMU, an organisation of former students of the university from Amroha. It was the association’s sixth Sir Syed Day celebration, held as part of annual commemorations observed in India and around the world.

Syed Asad Mustafa Rizvi, former Additional Director General of the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), Indian Railways, attended as the chief guest. The guests of honour included Dr Shakeel Farooq, a senior surgeon and philanthropist who owns Shakeel Nursing Home, and Amjad Khan, Director of Contracts at the Military Engineer Services (MES), Ministry of Defence.

The event was chaired by Muhammad Adil Abbasi, former president and current patron of the association and principal of AKK Inter College.

Speakers Highlight Sir Syed’s Vision for Education

Addressing the gathering, Amjad Khan said that prejudice should not be viewed as the principal obstacle to the progress of young people. Professional competence, he stressed, was essential for achieving success, recognition and respect.

He urged AMU graduates to uphold Sir Syed Ahmad Khan’s legacy by advancing education, developing professional skills and contributing to society.

Chief guest Syed Asad Mustafa Rizvi highlighted the comparatively affordable fees for professional courses at AMU, saying that the university had enabled students from economically disadvantaged Muslim families to pursue higher education, secure senior positions and serve the country and community.

"What Sir Syed gave us, we must give back to our community," Rizvi said, emphasising the responsibility of alumni to support future generations.

He also urged participants to look beyond celebrating the achievements of their predecessors and consider what they themselves would leave behind for coming generations.

Alumni Association Announces Support for Underprivileged Students

In his presidential address, Muhammad Adil Abbasi announced that members of the association would collectively take responsibility for supporting at least two underprivileged and academically talented children, helping them pursue education and build successful futures.

Khurram Rizvi, the newly appointed vice-president of the Amroha-based AMU alumni association, outlined the organisation’s activities and said it had been covering educational expenses for several students from financially disadvantaged backgrounds.

Speakers called on the association to expand its work by introducing career planning, career counselling and guidance programmes for talented students, helping them make informed decisions about their education and professional futures.

According to information presented through the commemorative mementoes, Sir Syed Day is observed in 30 countries around the world.

Dr Rahbar Hasan, president of the AMU alumni organisation based in Taiwan, also attended the programme.

New Association Leadership Begins Its Tenure

The celebration was the first programme organised by the association’s newly elected executive committee. Dr Aminul Haq has succeeded Dr Aminul Haq Adil Abbasi as president.

The selection of guests of honour reflected a change in the approach of the new committee, according to observations made by some attendees. Previous programmes had generally featured accomplished members of the Aligarh fraternity on the stage, while this year a political figure from outside the AMU alumni community was invited as a guest of honour.

Some participants felt that, if an individual from outside the Aligarh fraternity was to be invited, preference could have been given to an educationist, bureaucrat or technocrat.

Recognition Extended to Students and Event Contributors

The programme also stood out for its broad recognition of contributions from different sections of society. Flowers were presented to encourage and appreciate people ranging from talented students and journalists to the sound-system operator and the cook involved in the event.

The organisers also presented a memento to the Mujtaba brothers, members of the Aligarh fraternity and owners of Paradise Banquet Hall, in recognition of their important contribution to organising the programme.

The proceedings were conducted by Ali Mohtashim Raza, the association’s general secretary, lawyer and broadcasting professional.

The event concluded with the university anthem and India's national anthem, bringing the anniversary celebration to a close with renewed emphasis on Sir Syed Ahmad Khan’s educational vision and the responsibility of alumni to support future generations.