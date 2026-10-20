Prioritise Children’s Education, Says Major Dr Mohammad Ali 

AhlulBayt News Agency: The event highlighted the importance of education, social awareness and human development. The chief guest, international TEDx speaker Major Dr Mohammad Ali Shah, stressed that education is the foundation of progress, self-reliance and a better society. He urged families not to compromise on their children’s education, even in the face of financial difficulties.

“Even if you have to make do with bread and chutney, do so, but never compromise on your children’s education,” he said, emphasising that educational advancement is essential for the progress of the country and society as a whole.

Dr Shah called on all communities to prioritise education and promote greater social awareness, noting that the development of the nation requires educational opportunities for every community and for humanity at large.

Shan Mohammad, convener of the Programme and Management Committee, IMPAR, attended the event as the guest of honour.

The seminar also recalled Sir Syed Ahmad Khan’s contribution to modern education in India. In 1875, he founded the Muhammadan Anglo-Oriental College, which later became Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in 1920. His efforts to promote modern and scientific education helped establish a new direction for educational awareness in Indian society.

Several prominent advocates, academics, social workers and journalists attended the programme, including senior advocates Abdul Karim, Farooq Ahmad, Azizur Rahman, Aftab Khan, Abdul Ghaffar, Moharram Ali, M. H. Khan Ghauri and Advocate Azim Kidwai. Other attendees included Ehsan Ahmad Munna, Dr Shah Nawaz Alam, social worker Gufran Ahmad Saifi, Haji Master Kamaluddin, Shakeel Ahmad, Noman Ahmad, Dr Sardar Maqsood, Dr Hadi, Mohtashim Raza, Principal Mohammad Majeed, journalist Aamil Siddiqui, Aftaar Ahmad, Arbab Ahmad and Sarfaraz Ahmad, along with other distinguished guests.

The programme reiterated the message that investing in children’s education is essential for building a more progressive, self-reliant and socially aware society.